Quick, a rare Sonos Beam 2 price cut has just surfaced

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re fast about it, you can get one of the best soundbars on the market for just a fraction of its original price.

Coming in well in advance of the Amazon Spring Sale which is set to begin next Tuesday, the retailer is dishing out a handful of early offers across various items of tech, but one that’s just caught our eye is a rare discount on Sonos’ mid-range soundbar.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you can buy the Sonos Beam 2 for just £339, a massive £110 saving on the soundbar’s original £449 price point. Given just how infrequently the product drops in price, I’d recommend snapping this one up quickly before it’s gone.

Here’s your chance to get the Sonos Beam 2 discounted

The powerful Sonos Beam 2 soundbar is down to a bargain price for a limited time, marking a rare reduction that’s well worth jumping on to give your home entertainment set-up a boost.

  • Amazon
  • Was £449
  • Now just £339
View Deal

For a bit of context, I bought the lesser powered Sonos Ray last year and ended up writing an entire oped about why it was my favourite buy in all of 2024. Thanks to its incredible detail and robust audio quality, I couldn’t believe just how much of a difference it made to when I’d be streaming shows/movies, or gaming after a long day of work.

As you’d imagine, being higher up the range than the Sonos Ray, the Sonos Beam 2 is far more powerful, and ideally the one you’d want to get if you have the budget to cover it. In our 4.5-star review for the Sonos Beam 2, David Ludlow wrote:

“Poise and balance are excellent throughout. Given how small this soundbar is, the bass levels are impressive. You don’t get quite that punch of sound and rumbling, as you do with the [Sonos] Arc, but there’s more excitement and presence that you’ll get from any standard TV speaker. Certainly, there’s enough bass here to provide a level of immersion, as the opening scene of Tenet will attest (mixed in 5.1 on the Ultra HD disc).”

When you just want to kick back with a bit of background music then you can use the Sonos Beam like a speaker, connecting to your phone via Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay. You’ll find that richness in audio quality carry over to your playlists, with rumbling bass and incredible separation that can really bring your favourite songs to life.

Of course, the beauty of the Beam 2 unveils itself when you bring other Sonos speakers into the mix as they can communicate seamlessly via the Sonos app, creating a synchronised audio experience that simply can’t be rivaled.

At just £339, you won’t find a more robust and feature packed soundbar for the price, so if you want to add a real cinematic quality to your next movie night, here’s your chance.

