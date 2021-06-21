Rare Nintendo Switch + New Pokemon Snap deal is a can’t miss Prime Day offer

You’re not gonna find any next-gen console deals on Prime Day. You’re probably not gonna find any next-gen consoles period. However, that doesn’t mean Nintendo can’t join in the fun and games.

On Prime Day, you can get a Nintendo Switch along with the all-new Pokemon Snap game, inspired by the N64 classic for £39.99 off on Prime Day.

While the regular price for the duo would be £349.98, Prime Day hews it down to £309.99. You can also choose from a Grey or Neon console too. Can’t say fairer than that.

The deal is available through the Prime Day sales event, which reaches its conclusion on Tuesday night. If you’re a Pokemon fan who hasn’t snagged a Switch yet, this is one you might wanna dive on on before it goes back up to full price.

New Pokemon Snap earned a 4 star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended badge for its faithfulness to the original game, the diverse and immersive habitats, fantastic Pokemon animations and fun and simple photography mechanics.

Our reviewer Ryan Jones wrote: “New Pokémon Snap is a fun and relaxing safari tour, with fantastic photography mechanics that should please both series newcomers and those looking for a dose of nostalgia. But limited interactivity options and a repetitive gameplay loop will likely put off those looking for a challenge.”

Ryan called the Safari-like adventure title one of the best looking entries in the entire Pokemon franchise and one of the best new Switch games of 2021. Naturally, it comes from Bandai Namco, which has an incredible record in delivering the goods for Pokemon aficionados down the years.

There are 11 different locations on offer, from forests, deserts, volcano and seafloor and the new 3D animations are an absolute treat.

The Switch console itself constitutes to be a best-seller four years after it initially arrived on the scene. It feels like there’s no stopping the hybrid machine, despite rumours of a Switch Pro doing the rounds.