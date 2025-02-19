Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft 365 is back to a bargain price for a limited time

The full Microsoft 365 Family package has just seen a massive price drop over at Amazon, making this the perfect time to get set-up for the year ahead.

From our experience, the price for Microsoft 365 Family has jumped around quite a bit over the last couple of months, which is why it’s worth calling attention to the moments when the service drops to a low price. After all, who wants to be paying the full RRP?

Right now you can get a 15-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription for just £77.99, down from an eye-watering £214. This subscription can be used by up to six people, and includes a 12-month subscription for McAfee Total Protection at no additional cost.

Between Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint and more, the company’s suite of apps is something of a non-negotiable for most people. They’re such a key part of most people’s workflows that the idea of not having access to them simply isn’t in the cards, and why getting them at a discounted rate is well worth pouncing on.

In addition to the core apps just mentioned, you’re also getting access to the likes of OneNote for digital note-taking and staying on top of any ideas that you might want to bring to your next meeting, alongside Clipchamp which lets you edit eye-catching videos to then share on social media.

Certain apps have also been given a boost thanks to Microsoft Copilot. For example, Microsoft Word can now use AI to write out a document based on scribbled notes from OneNote. Instances like these should go a long way in taking mundane tasks off of your to-do list.

One of the best assets of Microsoft 365 is that you’re getting cloud storage of up to 6TB via OneDrive, which means you can save work files and documents to the cloud where they can easily be accessed across all your main devices, whether you’re making amendments on your phone or typing things up at your laptop.

As mentioned earlier, you’re also receiving access to McAfee Total Protection, which not only protects your devices from malware and viruses, but also offers a VPN service to keep your online activity safe from prying eyes.

Simply put, you’re getting tons out of this Microsoft 365 Family plan, but when it’s going for just £77.99, the best just got even better.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

