This Dyson Airwrap deal couldn’t have come at a better time

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Struggling for gift ideas this Valentine’s Day? If you’ve got a decent budget to work with then this Dyson Airwrap deal is a must-buy.

It’s no secret that the Dyson Airwrap is a luxury device that’s sought after by many, but its high $599.99 price point does make it far too expensive for most budgets. However, Amazon’s just discounted the special edition strawberry bronze and blush pink version ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Knocking a swift $100 off the asking price, you can now buy the Dyson Airwrap for $499.99 on Amazon. Given just how rare price cuts are for the Airwrap, here’s your chance to get one of the most flagship styling tools for less.

Dyson Airwrap Price Crash

Dyson Airwrap Price Crash

This is a rare opportunity to get the special edition strawberry bronze and blush pink Dyson Airwrap discounted.

  • Amazon
  • Was $599.99
  • Now just $499.99
View Deal

Kicking things off with its look, the Airwrap makes full use of Dyson’s unique sense of style with a design that’s instantly recognisable and accessible. The main body is easy to hold in the hand and it comes with a storage box to keep it safe when not in use.

What’s most impressive about the Dyson Airwrap however is its versatility in the amount of hair types it can cater to. For example, included with the device are accessories such as a diffuser, a wide-tooth comb, a detangling comb and a smoothing brush, just to name a few.

It gives you the option to style your hair exactly the way you want to, all from the comfort of your own home and without needing to visit the local salon. While we have yet to review the Dyson Airwrap, the device does have an impressive 4.2-star Amazon rating based on 86 customer reviews.

In fact, one verified customer wrote: “easy to use. Leaves hair looking better than I’ve ever seen before. Functional. Lots of volume so worth the investment into this Dyson curling product. [I’m] very happy with it.”

There’s no mention of how long the deal is available for, so if you want to avoid paying full price for the Dyson Airwrap, it’s time to strike while the curling iron’s hot.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

