At this price, I might finally buy the Apple Watch Series 10

Amazon’s just dropped a banger of a deal on the latest Apple Watch that now has me seriously tempted to upgrade.

I’ve been wearing and using the Apple Watch SE 2 for as long as I can remember, but I’d be lying if I said that I haven’t been eyeing up the Apple Watch Series 10, envious of several features that could drastically change the day to day experience.

Until now I’ve held off upgrading largely due to the cost of the Series 10, but thanks to the latest price cut on Amazon, you can now buy the most recent Apple Watch for just £349, saving you a slick £50 off the usual RRP.

In previous years, I would have recommended that most iPhone users search out either the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 or even an older flagship wearable like the Apple Watch Series 9, but this time around there are several must-have features on the Series 10 that I think make the upgrade worth it.

For starters, the Apple Watch Series 10 has undergone two meaningful changes in its design. Not only is the chassis itself thinner than ever, allowing it to sit almost unnoticed on your wrist, but the display is also up to 30% larger which makes it far easier to view the time and notifications on the go.

Plus, it almost goes without saying but with that extra room on the display, Apple’s watch faces have never looked better, and with everything from fitness watch faces that animate with each step, to those featuring classic Disney characters, there’s definitely something for everyone.

I’ve long been a cheerleader for all things smartwatch and while there are a handful of options for those in the Android space, as far as I’m concerned, the Apple Watch should be your only consideration if you use an iPhone.

Not only can you access key Apple apps on your wrist like Find My, Wallet, Maps and more, but it also ensures that you never accidentally miss an important call or text ever again. In my experience, I also find myself using my iPhone less thanks to having an Apple Watch, as I can quickly change music tracks or check for directions without ever needing to reach for my phone.

When it comes to workouts, the Apple Watch keeps things simple with its brilliantly intuitive ‘rings’ system that shows you whether you’ve hit your workout, movement and stand goals for the day, all of which help to ensure you’re living a healthier lifestyle.

As a final note, for you runners out there, the Apple Watch lets you download playlists from Apple Music to listen to offline, without needing your iPhone nearby. It’s a great little device with tons of features and at this current price, it’s now even better.