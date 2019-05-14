Rage 2 Deal: Save £10 and get the game at its cheapest price for one day only

Brace yourself rangers, Rage 2 hits store shelves today and the game can be yours for just £34.99 if you order before midnight tonight.

2011’s Rage was arguably lost in a sea of first person shooters and failed to make huge waves upon its release. Learning from the experience, Rage 2 looks to be one of the most exciting shooters of 2019, combining id Software’s tried and tested Doom-style gameplay with an expansive open world to boot – making the one-day price tag of just £34.99 even sweeter.

Unlike its predecessor, Rage 2 has been co-developed by id Software and the acclaimed Avalanche Studios – the minds behind Mad Max and Just Cause 4. The end result feels like a marriage between Doom 2016’s gunplay and the vehicle mechanics of Mad Max. Simply put, you’re in for one hell of a time.

Anyone who’s played the recent Doom reboot will know that id Software can make a satisfying shooter unlike any other studio. Taking that same feel-good factor and adding a splash of colour (alongside some ferocious weapon modifications that can drastically change how you play), you’ll lose yourself in the countless wave of enemies that Rage 2 will throw at you.

Rage 2’s open world isn’t just for show however; it’s a playground that you can tackle in any way you fancy. Much like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Rage 2’s sandbox has no restriction on where you can go. Once you’re out of the tutorial section, it’s entirely up to you as to which section of the map you tackle first.

