Quick, Very has stock of the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense

Very has stock of the hotly-in-demand DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition controller right now, if you’re quick.

Stock alerts for this stylishly retro-tinged PS5 controller have become a semi-frequent feature of our deals coverage ever since it went up for pre-order on September 26. Even though the price never fluctuates from its £69.99 RRP, the mere availability of this limited edition accessory makes it a great deal to the right kind of gamer.

This time it’s Very’s turn to have the DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition controller in stock. If you’ve been disappointed in the past, however, you’d better click on that deal link sharpish. These things don’t tend to hang around.

DualSense 30th Anniversary controller in stock at Very The DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is now in stock at Very. Very

Now in stock

Price: £69.99 View Deal

The DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is essentially the PS5’s stock DualSense controller, but with a classic original PlayStation theme. There’s a distinctive two-tone grey finish, as well as the iconic multi-coloured PS logo serving as the central button.

The main symbol buttons have also gained their original colours: pink for the square, green for the triangle, red for the circle, and blue for the X.

If you were of a certain age and into your gaming back in 1995, this will all doubtless be triggering fond memories of the original PlayStation console, which ripped up the console playbook at the time.

While only a cosmetic overhaul, the original DualSense remains the best console controller in the business. It all comes down to its distinctive adaptive triggers, which provide active force feedback. It adds an extra layer of immersion to the games that make proper use of it – most notably Sony’s own first party titles.

We should point out here that this is still a pre-order. You won’t be receiving your DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition until November 21.