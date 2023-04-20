 large image

Quick, the Sonos Ray is going cheap again

Jon Mundy

The already brilliant-value Sonos Ray soundbar is now going cheap over on Amazon.

Click on the deal below and you’ll be taken to a listing for the Sonos Ray at just £244.99. That’s a 12% saving on the £279 RRP.

This is for the sleeker black model. At the time of writing, the white model was actually going for a couple of pounds cheaper still, but there was only one left in stock. It’s still a great saving, whichever colour you opt for.

So what are you getting for your £245 investment? Excellent Sonos-boosted sound from your TV at a much cheaper price than the Sonos Beam, that’s what.

“Simpler, cheaper and smaller than the other soundbars in the range, the Sonos Ray is built with one main job in mind: making poor-quality TVs sound better,” we said in our glowing 4.5-star review.

This is a much more straightforward soundbar than its bigger brothers, but that plug and play nature will be a virtue to many. You still get full 5.1 audio support, and it will fit in seamlessly with your existing Sonos multi-room set-up.

The main appeal here is the Sonos Ray’s sound quality, which features “a fair amount of bass and presence” despite its diminutive stature. It’s perfect for smaller rooms and secondary TVs.

If you’re looking to get something just a little better connected, and with even better sound, consider the first generation Sonos Beam. We recently posted a deal that with get you this classy soundbar for just £299, and it’s still active.

Anyone after a cheap but good soundbar, however, need look no further than this Sonos Ray deal.

