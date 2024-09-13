Quick, the Sonos Beam 2 is going cheap again

For those in desperate need of an audio upgrade for their TV, now’s your chance with this tasty Sonos Beam 2 deal.

Out of all the soundbars we’ve reviewed, one that has never wavered in its simplicity to recommend is the Sonos Beam 2, which is why whenever it actually does receive a price cut, it’s worth knowing about.

For a limited time, you can use the code STAR15 to get 15% off on eBay, letting you nab the Sonos Beam 2 new for just £381.65 as opposed to £449. Bear in mind that while the code is only available until September 19, that doesn’t guarantee that stock for the Sonos Beam 2 will stick around until then.

Sonos Beam 2 limited time price cut One of the best sound bars out there is back on discount thanks to this limited time code. This is the perfect time to take your movie night to a whole new level. Peter Tyson (via eBay)

If you’re not too fussed about the details and just want a great looking soundbar that can bring outstanding audio quality to elevate your movie night instantly; the Sonos Beam 2 is the one to go for.

Admittedly a minor update over its predecessor, with its main new feature being Dolby Atmos support, the Sonos Beam 2 is still a king in its category. Because the sound quality is by far the most important factor here, this is what David Ludlow had to say in our 4.5-star review for the soundbar:

“Take something brash and engaging, such as the opening fight sequence in Captain Marvel, streamed from Disney+ in Dolby Atmos, and there’s a proper cinematic experience bursting out of this box. You get a sense of stereo width, with the laser blasts almost wrapping around you. There’s not quite the dimensionality of the Sonos Arc, which gives a sense of sound above you in a more positional way; here, it’s more subtle, as if there’s sound wrapped around you, even if you can’t quite place where it is exactly.”

Like most Sonos devices, the Beam 2’s capabilities go far beyond what you’d expect of it. When you’re not in the mood for a film, the Beam 2 makes for an excellent wireless speaker, bringing all your favourite playlists and tracks to life.

Plus, with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, you don’t even have to reach for your phone whenever you want to play something. Just use the power of your voice to get the party started.

Already easy to recommend at full price, the Sonos Beam 2 is an instant winner at this reduced rate. Just remember to use the code STAR15 at the checkout to receive the full discount.