Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, the Sonos Beam 2 is going cheap again

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

For those in desperate need of an audio upgrade for their TV, now’s your chance with this tasty Sonos Beam 2 deal.

Out of all the soundbars we’ve reviewed, one that has never wavered in its simplicity to recommend is the Sonos Beam 2, which is why whenever it actually does receive a price cut, it’s worth knowing about.

For a limited time, you can use the code STAR15 to get 15% off on eBay, letting you nab the Sonos Beam 2 new for just £381.65 as opposed to £449. Bear in mind that while the code is only available until September 19, that doesn’t guarantee that stock for the Sonos Beam 2 will stick around until then.

Sonos Beam 2 limited time price cut

Sonos Beam 2 limited time price cut

One of the best sound bars out there is back on discount thanks to this limited time code. This is the perfect time to take your movie night to a whole new level.

  • Peter Tyson (via eBay)
  • Use code STAR15
  • Just £381.65
View Deal

If you’re not too fussed about the details and just want a great looking soundbar that can bring outstanding audio quality to elevate your movie night instantly; the Sonos Beam 2 is the one to go for.

Admittedly a minor update over its predecessor, with its main new feature being Dolby Atmos support, the Sonos Beam 2 is still a king in its category. Because the sound quality is by far the most important factor here, this is what David Ludlow had to say in our 4.5-star review for the soundbar:

“Take something brash and engaging, such as the opening fight sequence in Captain Marvel, streamed from Disney+ in Dolby Atmos, and there’s a proper cinematic experience bursting out of this box. You get a sense of stereo width, with the laser blasts almost wrapping around you. There’s not quite the dimensionality of the Sonos Arc, which gives a sense of sound above you in a more positional way; here, it’s more subtle, as if there’s sound wrapped around you, even if you can’t quite place where it is exactly.”

Like most Sonos devices, the Beam 2’s capabilities go far beyond what you’d expect of it. When you’re not in the mood for a film, the Beam 2 makes for an excellent wireless speaker, bringing all your favourite playlists and tracks to life.

Plus, with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, you don’t even have to reach for your phone whenever you want to play something. Just use the power of your voice to get the party started.

Already easy to recommend at full price, the Sonos Beam 2 is an instant winner at this reduced rate. Just remember to use the code STAR15 at the checkout to receive the full discount.

You might like…

Skip the iPhone 16 Pro, this 15 Pro deal is the one to go for

Skip the iPhone 16 Pro, this 15 Pro deal is the one to go for

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This high-end mattress now has an affordable price tag

This high-end mattress now has an affordable price tag

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
The Sonos Roam 2’s price has already tanked

The Sonos Roam 2’s price has already tanked

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
Disney Plus’ epic £1.99 offer is back for a limited time

Disney Plus’ epic £1.99 offer is back for a limited time

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Thanks to iPhone 16, the iPhone 13 is now a steal

Thanks to iPhone 16, the iPhone 13 is now a steal

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Best iPad Mini deals for September 2024

Best iPad Mini deals for September 2024

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words