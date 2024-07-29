Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick! The PlayStation Portal is back on sale

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The PlayStation Portal handheld Remote Play device for PS5 has been hard to get since its release, but we’re finally seeing some discounts now the accessory is readily available.

Very is selling the PlayStation Portal for £179.99. That’s £20 off the asking price for the device that usually costs £199.99. There’s free standard delivery in the UK too.

PlayStation Portal gets a rare discount

Very is offering a £20 discount on the PlayStation Portal handheld from Sony. We don’t see this item discounted often and it has free delivery in the UK.

The PlayStation Portal combines the brilliance of Sony’s DualSense controller, splitting it between a bright and vibrant display. It has solid battery life and is excellent for achieving its sole goal of Remote Play over Wi-Fi from a PlayStation 5 console.

It’s a great option for playing your favourite PS5 games when you’re away from home and don’t have access to the main TV where the PS5 is located. Wi-Fi connectivity means you’re controlling your PS5 and mirroring its content on the Portal’s display.

Sony has placed a large 8-inch LCD display within the Portal, which includes a 1080p max resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Portal uses the new PlayStation Link to connect to new generation audio accessories like the PlayStation Elite earbuds. It makes for rapid paring with the buds and enables hi-res audio over wireless with no latency.

I reviewed the PlayStaton Portal earlier this year, and gave it a four star review. I loved the execution for the sole purpose but would love for Sony to open up this product for cloud game streaming eventually.

I concluded: “Sony’s dedicated Remote Play handheld slaps a nice, large display into the middle of the brilliant DualSense controller. The PlayStation Portal is an excellent, well-tailored first-party option for PS5 gaming away from your main display. However, this sole purpose will represent a lack of ambition if Sony doesn’t offer cloud gaming through the Portal some day.”

