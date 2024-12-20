Quick, the Galaxy S24 FE now comes with a free Chromebook

You can now grab the brand new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on a decent contract with a free Chromebook thrown in.

Click on that deal button and you’ll be able to grab a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with 100GB of monthly data for just £23.99 a month, plus a negligible up front payment of £9.

Get a free Chromebook with this Galaxy S24 FE contract The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available on a well-priced 100GB contract with a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go thrown in. Mobiles.co.uk

Free Chromebook

£23.99 a month, £9 up front View Deal

That’s already a great deal, but the real clincher is the opportunity to claim a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go.

Once you’ve made your purchase, just head to Samsung’s offers website within 30 days, and you’ll be able to claim your ‘Galaxy gift’.

The Galaxy Chromebook Pro is a neat little 11-inch laptop that’s currently selling for £299 on Samsung’s website, so this is a tempting offer.

As for the Galaxy S24 FE itself, this is Samsung’s latest phone release, offering flagship specs at a very reasonable price. This year’s model offers a larger 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and an improved Exynos 2400e processor.

You also get Samsung’s ever-reliable camera set-up, which here includes the same 50MP main sensor as the Galaxy S24, not to mention a dedicated 8MP 3x telephoto camera.

Also eye-catching, as ever, is Samsung’s promise of seven years of software updates. Along with Google and Apple, that’s as good as such things get.

We’re not quite ready to render our verdict on the Galaxy S24 FE just yet, but our very own Mobile Editor Lewis Painter has gone hands-on, and he reckons that “Samsung looks to have doubled down with this year’s Galaxy S24 FE, offering a suite of upgrades to display, performance and battery life that should make it a more tempting prospect for Samsung fans who don’t want to shell out for the flagship Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus.”

Samsung simply doesn’t make duds at this end of the market. Throw in a decent contract and a free Chromebook for a low monthly price, and you have yourself a deal.