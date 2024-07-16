Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, the Fire TV Cube is at its lowest price yet

It wouldn’t be a Prime Day event if Amazon weren’t also hawking their own products, and there’s a fat discount to be had on the Fire TV Cube.

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s most expensive streamer currently available at £139.99. This Prime Day discount brings it down to the lowest price we’ve seen it for at £99.99.

In our eyes, the Fire TV Cube is an excellent streamer, hence why we gave it 4.5 stars in our review. It’s the most stylish looking Cube streamer yet, ditching the plastic, fingerprint attracting look of the previous model for something a little more chic and couture.

Its AV specs are excellent, with Dolby Atmos audio as well as HDR support that covers Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+. That means that no matter the TV or source, the Fire TV Cube is able to extract the best performance it can from the HDR input.

There’s a new HDMI 2.1 input, which means you could plug a device into the Fire TV Cube, whether that be a set-top box or a game console as the streamer also supports auto low latency mode that tells the TV to go straight to its game mode without you having to press a button.

And there is Alexa voice control, and not only can she fetch results and search across apps, but you can also control devices connected to the Fire TV Cube or your TV.

We found the performance a speedy one in terms of navigation. Streams have always been quick to load and the picture and sound quality are both good; though to get the best out of the Fire TV Cube you’d need a pretty good TV to go with it.

