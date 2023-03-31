 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, the Dead Space remake is going cheap right now

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Dead Space is back, and given its starting price of £69.99, we’re pleased to welcome a massive price cut that’s just appeared.

PS5 games regularly hit the £70 mark now so it’s refreshing to see a sizeable reduction on this new remake, with Dead Space now available for just £44.99, down from £69.99. It’s been around 15 years since the original game came out and this price cut takes us back to the good old days of sub-£45 gaming goodness.

The new game adapts the horror classic for modern consoles and the reception has been rapturous. Fans have given the game a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and an 8.8/10 on Metacritic. Video game critics are scoring it highly too, with an 89/100 score. So, what’s so good about it? A verified purchase review on Amazon praises the game’s “brutal, heart-racing encounters with intelligent, thoughtful puzzles and exploration”.

Save £25 on Dead Space with this top deal

Save £25 on Dead Space with this top deal

Amazon has slashed 36% off the full £69.99 price of Dead Space on PS5, now just £44.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save £25
  • £44.99
View Deal

The remake, like recent reimaginings from the Resident Evil series, spruces the title from the ground up. There’s significantly boosted visual fidelity, enhanced sound quality and a plethora of gameplay improvements. It is far more than just the detail being turned up though, ‘reimagining’ is truly the correct word here with completely new designs, models and visual effects. The narrative has been expanded too, for even more spine-tingling tension as you explore the USG Ishimura.

Along with staying true to the tension of the original, you’ll still find Isaac wielding a range of engineering tools that he wields masterfully to smartly dispatch his extraterrestrial foes.

Whether you’re a complete newcomer to Dead Space or you want to relive the original with contemporary video game goodness layered on top, this £25 saving is well worth jumping on while it’s still available.

You might like…

This iPhone 13 Mini deal is a rare Apple bargain

This iPhone 13 Mini deal is a rare Apple bargain

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
This unlimited data iPhone 11 deal destroys the competition

This unlimited data iPhone 11 deal destroys the competition

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Lenovo just dropped an unmissable gaming laptop bargain

Lenovo just dropped an unmissable gaming laptop bargain

Adam Speight 1 day ago
The ultimate PS5 bundle for Resident Evil fans just dropped

The ultimate PS5 bundle for Resident Evil fans just dropped

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Get the Xiaomi Redmi 10 for just £99 with this limited-time Amazon deal

Get the Xiaomi Redmi 10 for just £99 with this limited-time Amazon deal

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
You won’t believe how cheap the Razer Kishi is right now

You won’t believe how cheap the Razer Kishi is right now

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.