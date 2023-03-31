Quick, the Dead Space remake is going cheap right now

Dead Space is back, and given its starting price of £69.99, we’re pleased to welcome a massive price cut that’s just appeared.

PS5 games regularly hit the £70 mark now so it’s refreshing to see a sizeable reduction on this new remake, with Dead Space now available for just £44.99, down from £69.99. It’s been around 15 years since the original game came out and this price cut takes us back to the good old days of sub-£45 gaming goodness.

The new game adapts the horror classic for modern consoles and the reception has been rapturous. Fans have given the game a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and an 8.8/10 on Metacritic. Video game critics are scoring it highly too, with an 89/100 score. So, what’s so good about it? A verified purchase review on Amazon praises the game’s “brutal, heart-racing encounters with intelligent, thoughtful puzzles and exploration”.

The remake, like recent reimaginings from the Resident Evil series, spruces the title from the ground up. There’s significantly boosted visual fidelity, enhanced sound quality and a plethora of gameplay improvements. It is far more than just the detail being turned up though, ‘reimagining’ is truly the correct word here with completely new designs, models and visual effects. The narrative has been expanded too, for even more spine-tingling tension as you explore the USG Ishimura.

Along with staying true to the tension of the original, you’ll still find Isaac wielding a range of engineering tools that he wields masterfully to smartly dispatch his extraterrestrial foes.

Whether you’re a complete newcomer to Dead Space or you want to relive the original with contemporary video game goodness layered on top, this £25 saving is well worth jumping on while it’s still available.