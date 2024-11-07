Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, Super Mario Wonder is going cheap on Amazon right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is going cheap on Amazon right now, which is a rare price cut on a premium Nintendo game.

Amazon is selling Super Mario Bros. Wonder for £31.46 at the moment, which represents a 10 percent saving on its £34.96 average selling price.

If you’re in the United States, Amazon US is also offering 10% off right now, so make sure you check out this deal while it lasts.

Save 10% on Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Switch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is selling at a 10 percent discount on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 10%
  • Now £31.46
View Deal

As we mentioned in the intro, it’s relatively rare to secure any sort of saving on one of Nintendo’s own games.

Our expert contributor Gemma Ryles reviewed Super Mario Bros. Wonder at launch and handed out an impressive 4.5 out of 5 score in her review.

“Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a fantastic return to the Mario franchise, building upon all the features we know and love while adding a plethora of new abilities to keep things interesting,” she concluded. “This is a must-have for Mario veterans and amateurs alike.”

When Super Mario Bros. Wonder arrived around this time last year, it had been more than a decade since the last all-new 2D Mario game. It arrived with a daring new psychedelic angle in the form of Wonder Flowers.

Grab one of these and a range of brain-melting effects will occur, fundamentally changing the shape and nature of the current level.

Beyond this trippy twist, Super Mario Bros. Wonder contains the kind of classic 2D platforming action we’ve all grown up with. The levels and worlds have been beautifully designed in a way only Nintendo can manage, while the addition of local multiplayer and multiple playable characters adds yet more interest and variety.

It’s not a particularly challenging game, that much is true. But this makes it the ideal purchase for younger children or families containing a wide range of ages and skill levels.

If you’re a gamer in the market for some Black Friday bargains, be sure to keep our Black Friday hub page bookmarked. We’ll be keeping an eye out for more of this kind of offer over the coming weeks.

