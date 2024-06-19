Quick, smart plugs are going super cheap at Amazon

If you’re looking to scoop up some smart plugs at a super cheap price, Amazon has just the deal for you.

The online retail giant is selling a two-pack of the TP-Link Tapo P100 Mini Smart Wi-Fi Socket for just £14.51. That’s a huge 27% saving on the usual price of £19.99.

It’s a great way to get a start on setting your smart home up. The package gives you two independently functioning smart plugs, with no hub required, on the cheap. Once plugged in and hooked up to your Wi-Fi network, you can then turn anything plugged in through them off and on remotely using the free Tapo smartphone app.

You can also use said app to set schedules and timers for whatever you have plugged in. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility is the icing on the cake, enabling you to control the smart plugs with vocal commands.

We reviewed the TP-Link Tapo P100 Mini Smart Wi-Fi Socket a while ago now, and found it to be “A powerful, cheap and, most importantly, very small smart plug”. That size really is an appealing feature, as it means you won’t block up a double plug socket with the one smart plug, as can often be the case.

We also praised the excellent Tapo app, as well as the fast response times of these compact smart plugs. Our reviewer signed off with an impressive 4.5 out of 5 score.

It’s a solid purchase, especially at such a low price.