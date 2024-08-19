Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, EE’s Unlimited Data SIM is going cheap

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re in the market for a new SIM and you want the best of the best then this offer from EE is a must-have.

It almost goes without saying at this point that if you want the best network coverage possible in the UK, EE is easily your best bet. Even though you definitely end up having to pay a premium for the privilege, the company’s reach is unmatched, but that’s exactly why any discount is well worth shouting about.

EE is currently running a Back to School sale on its website, and while several other SIM contracts are on offer, the real pick of the bunch is the company’s Unlimited Data SIM which has plummeted from £35/month to just £23/month.

EE Unlimited Data SIM offer

EE’s Unlimited Data SIM has just taken a price plunge for the ‘Back to School’ sale, letting you get uncapped, super fast speeds for just £23/month.

  • EE
  • Was £35/month
  • Now £23/month
View Deal

That’s an outrageous bargain, and a rare opportunity to get one of the very best SIM contracts that money can buy but at a reduced rate. While there are cheaper options available elsewhere, you won’t get anywhere near the same level of functionality that EE brings to the table.

It’s also worth mentioning that this particular SIM also offers EE’s fastest speeds possible. This means you’ll be getting uncapped mbps, which is a must-have for anyone who likes to dabble in a bit of online gaming or streaming, as you won’t be interrupted by lag.

It’s also the perfect SIM to have if you’re the type of person who’s always on the move, and so you rely on your smartphone or tablet to get work done. It means you’ll be able to download and send large files without having to worry.

As an added cherry on top, if anyone else in your family has an EE SIM then you can gift them some of your data if needed. If you have a child or dependant who’s always running through their data allowance then this feature can be a bit of a Godsend.

If you’ve been tempted to make the jump to EE but have been waiting for a more affordable opportunity to do so then here it is. For those who need a new phone to pair the SIM with, check out our round-ups of the best iPhone deals and the best Samsung Galaxy deals.

