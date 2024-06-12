Quick, Amazon is selling Resident Evil 4 Remake for just £17.99

The Resident Evil Remakes have modernised the games for the latest consoles, while upholding that legendary gameplay, brilliant storytelling and absolutely unmatched tension.

Which is why we’re delighted to see the Resident Evil 4 Remake on Xbox Series X for just £17.99. That’s a whopping 70% saving on the RRP of £59.99.

Killer Resident Evil 4 deal for Xbox gamers The acclaimed Resident Evil 4 Remake is now just £17.99 for Xbox Series X gamers. That’s 70% off. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £17.99 View Deal

The physical disc edition of the game is available with Amazon Prime delivery, so you’ll have it in time for the weekend. The PS5 edition of the game, which you’ll see on the product page, is available for £26.99, which is still a good deal.

We’re absolutely in love with this Remake, which is easily the best of Capcom’s efforts thus far in bringing the magic of Resi into the latest generations of consoles.

There’s a revamped story that helps the game feel a little more cohesive, some gameplay tweaks (you can now run while aiming) that elevate the experience beyond the original, it offers tons of replayability and offers a greater link with Resident Evil 2.

The graphics offer improved character models – as you’d expect for a remake of a game from 18 years prior – and there’s more realistic lighting. The Mercenaries mode, where you fight off waves of enemies in timed battles, also adds to the experience.

Our reviewer Thomas Deehan gave it a full five-star review last year, setting a new standard for remakes in gaming as a whole.

He wrote: “Building upon the expectations set by 2019’s Resident Evil 2 and the legacy of its source material, the Resident Evil 4 remake is a triumph on every level, and one that I recommend not only to fans of the series but also any gamers who are remotely interested in horror, action and engrossing storytelling.”