Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, Amazon is selling Resident Evil 4 Remake for just £17.99

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Resident Evil Remakes have modernised the games for the latest consoles, while upholding that legendary gameplay, brilliant storytelling and absolutely unmatched tension.

Which is why we’re delighted to see the Resident Evil 4 Remake on Xbox Series X for just £17.99. That’s a whopping 70% saving on the RRP of £59.99.

Killer Resident Evil 4 deal for Xbox gamers

Killer Resident Evil 4 deal for Xbox gamers

The acclaimed Resident Evil 4 Remake is now just £17.99 for Xbox Series X gamers. That’s 70% off.

  • Amazon
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £17.99
View Deal

The physical disc edition of the game is available with Amazon Prime delivery, so you’ll have it in time for the weekend. The PS5 edition of the game, which you’ll see on the product page, is available for £26.99, which is still a good deal.

We’re absolutely in love with this Remake, which is easily the best of Capcom’s efforts thus far in bringing the magic of Resi into the latest generations of consoles.

There’s a revamped story that helps the game feel a little more cohesive, some gameplay tweaks (you can now run while aiming) that elevate the experience beyond the original, it offers tons of replayability and offers a greater link with Resident Evil 2.

The graphics offer improved character models – as you’d expect for a remake of a game from 18 years prior – and there’s more realistic lighting. The Mercenaries mode, where you fight off waves of enemies in timed battles, also adds to the experience.

Our reviewer Thomas Deehan gave it a full five-star review last year, setting a new standard for remakes in gaming as a whole.

He wrote: “Building upon the expectations set by 2019’s Resident Evil 2 and the legacy of its source material, the Resident Evil 4 remake is a triumph on every level, and one that I recommend not only to fans of the series but also any gamers who are remotely interested in horror, action and engrossing storytelling.”

You might like…

Luxurious Eve mattresses are now on clearance

Luxurious Eve mattresses are now on clearance

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
MSI’s RTX 4050 gaming laptop is now heavily discounted

MSI’s RTX 4050 gaming laptop is now heavily discounted

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Shark’s latest vacuum offer puts Dyson in its place

Shark’s latest vacuum offer puts Dyson in its place

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
The Galaxy S24 Plus just became an affordable upgrade

The Galaxy S24 Plus just became an affordable upgrade

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Best Sky Deals for June 2024: Watch House of the Dragon, Euro 2024 and more

Best Sky Deals for June 2024: Watch House of the Dragon, Euro 2024 and more

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
iPhone 14 Plus now costs the same as a mid-range phone

iPhone 14 Plus now costs the same as a mid-range phone

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words