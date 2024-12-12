Put a PS5 under your Christmas tree for less, spend the savings on games

PlayStation consoles have been pride of place under Christmas trees for precisely 30 years now and this deal is likely to put the PS5 Slim under a fair few more.

Amazon is selling the PS5 Digital Edition for just £309. That’s an £80.99 saving on the £389.99 asking price for this disc-free console.

There’s also the opportunity to secure fast and free delivery from Amazon Prime, meaning there’ll be no issues with delivery before the big day. In fact, you can get it before the end of the weekend.

As well as the more streamlined console design, that arrived last year, you’ll also get the upgraded storage capacity that squeezes a 1TB SSD into a console with a smaller footprint. And, if you do want to add a disc drive at a later date, this is available to buy separately. The console does come with a DualSense controller too, so you’l be able to get started right away.

The PS5 Pro is out now for the enthusiasts, which is why we’re seeing some deep cuts on the PS5 regular edition. However, the upscale version costs seven hundred pounds(!) and the regular PS5 is still the best option for the vast majority of gamers.

“A new slimmer PS5 lessens the physical footprint, adds more storage, includes smarter port options and offers a removable disc drive. The internals retain the same immense power, nuanced SSD technology and 4K-capable graphics,” I wrote in my PS5 Slim review.

“A brilliant DualSense controller, a compelling UI, the best library of exclusive games around, and proper reverence for PlayStation’s past ensures the PS5 remains this generation’s console king.”

And the games? Boy… the games. If you’re new to this generation of gaming, an absolute treat awaits you once you unwrap the PS5 Slim. With that £80.99 saving, that’ll get you a couple of the best.