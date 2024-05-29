PSVR 2 is going cheap after Sony’s State of Play announcement

Sony is finally getting serious about getting the PlayStation VR 2 into the hands of gamers, with its prohibitive price tag becoming somewhat more palatable.

Amazon is selling the PSVR 2 headset for just £438.99, which is way down on the £529.99 asking price that has put many gamers off until now.

PSVR 2 17% off as Sony preps new games The PSVR 2 virtual reality headset for PS5 is down to £438.99, which is down on Sony's lofty £529.99 asking price.

And right now might be the perfect time to jump on board with the second-generation virtual reality headset.

Sony just announced a State of Play livestream will take place on May 30 where, in part, it will update is on PSVR 2 titles coming this year. That means some exciting announcements about content designed to be experienced with this very device. In some cases, you won’t be able to play those games elsewhere.

The PSVR 2 is a major upgrade over the original, thanks to a stunning 4K OLED display with 2000 x 2040 per eye resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which has resulted in incredible picture quality.

There’s also brand new ergonomic Sense controllers with haptic feedback. You will need a PS5 though, so be mindful of that before you hit the purchase button.

Last year we afforded the PlayStation VR 2 a four-star score and said it was a great buy if you have a PS5 and want to expand it with a virtual reality headset. One of our criticisms that it was more expensive than the PS5 it requires, but the burden has been lessened somewhat by this deal.

Our reviewer wrote: “The PlayStation VR 2 makes the most sense for gamers who already own a PS5. I don’t see much point in purchasing a PS5 console for the main purpose of trying out Sony’s new VR headset when there are plenty of great alternatives such as the Meta Quest 2.”