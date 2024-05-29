Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PSVR 2 is going cheap after Sony’s State of Play announcement

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony is finally getting serious about getting the PlayStation VR 2 into the hands of gamers, with its prohibitive price tag becoming somewhat more palatable.

Amazon is selling the PSVR 2 headset for just £438.99, which is way down on the £529.99 asking price that has put many gamers off until now.

PSVR 2 17% off as Sony preps new games

PSVR 2 17% off as Sony preps new games

The PSVR 2 virtual reality headset for PS5 is down to £438.99, which is down on Sony’s lofty £529.99 asking price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £529.99
  • Now £438.99
View Deal

And right now might be the perfect time to jump on board with the second-generation virtual reality headset.

Sony just announced a State of Play livestream will take place on May 30 where, in part, it will update is on PSVR 2 titles coming this year. That means some exciting announcements about content designed to be experienced with this very device. In some cases, you won’t be able to play those games elsewhere.

The PSVR 2 is a major upgrade over the original, thanks to a stunning 4K OLED display with 2000 x 2040 per eye resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which has resulted in incredible picture quality.

There’s also brand new ergonomic Sense controllers with haptic feedback. You will need a PS5 though, so be mindful of that before you hit the purchase button.

Last year we afforded the PlayStation VR 2 a four-star score and said it was a great buy if you have a PS5 and want to expand it with a virtual reality headset. One of our criticisms that it was more expensive than the PS5 it requires, but the burden has been lessened somewhat by this deal.

Our reviewer wrote: “The PlayStation VR 2 makes the most sense for gamers who already own a PS5. I don’t see much point in purchasing a PS5 console for the main purpose of trying out Sony’s new VR headset when there are plenty of great alternatives such as the Meta Quest 2.”

You might like…

PS5 controllers have plummeted in price – time to stock up

PS5 controllers have plummeted in price – time to stock up

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Ninja’s ice cream maker just got a tasty price cut

Ninja’s ice cream maker just got a tasty price cut

Jessica Gorringe 9 hours ago
Sonos Beam 2 deal just made our movie night a whole lot better

Sonos Beam 2 deal just made our movie night a whole lot better

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Get ready for the summer of sport with this ace Sky Sports deal

Get ready for the summer of sport with this ace Sky Sports deal

Chris Smith 1 day ago
This thumb-sized action camera just plummeted to a bargain price

This thumb-sized action camera just plummeted to a bargain price

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
The Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut you’ve been waiting for is here

The Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut you’ve been waiting for is here

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words