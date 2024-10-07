Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PSA: Get the Amazon Prime free trial before it’s too late

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event starts on Tuesday October 8 and runs through Wednesday October 9. Here’s how to get a free Amazon Prime trial to make the most of these savings.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping events seem to be increasing in number. And many folks are now using a little common sense and holding off until the three major shopping events of the year (there’s summer Prime Day and Black Friday in November too), if the item is something they don’t need immediately. Especially considering you can usually snag free trials to Amazon Prime around these times, which comes with a truck load of other benefits.

That’s certainly the case right now where you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and benefit from all of the big savings on Tuesday and Wednesday, which includes fast and free delivery. Sign up for your free trial via the sign-up link below.

It all kicks off at 12:01am on Tuesday morning and runs until 23:59pm on Wednesday night. So just a couple of minutes shy of 48 hours of solid deals. We can expect some offers to sell out quite quickly, with a range of Lightning deals popping-up throughout the event.

“There has never been a better time to be a Prime member, and Prime Big Deal Days will offer a wide selection of deals across some of our most popular items”, said Amazon’s UK Country Manager, John Boumphrey.

“Customers will be able to get great deals from both big brands and small businesses, and for the first time they can get extra shopping advice from Rufus – our new AI-powered shopping assistant that we launched in the UK this month”.

