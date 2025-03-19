:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

The PS5 Pro finally has a major price cut, but not for long

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Thanks to a site-wide gaming sale on Argos, you can now bag the PS5 Pro at a much cheaper price than usual.

Even if you’re not into gaming, chances are that you’ve already heard about just how expensive the super-powered PS5 Pro is. With a price tag of £699.99, the console is double the price that the PS4 Pro originally went for at launch, unfortunately making it a viable option only for a handful of gamers.

As luck would have it, you can now use the code GAMING10 at Argos to bring the price of the PS5 Pro down to just £629.99, which is by far the cheapest price I’ve seen it go for yet. Given just how rare price drops have been for Sony’s console, I don’t think you’ll see a better deal than this for quite some time to come.

PS5 Pro Price Drop

PS5 Pro Price Drop

You can take a massive £70 off the price of the PS5 Pro by using the code GAMING10 at the checkout when shopping through Argos. This is by far the lowest price we’ve seen for Sony’s high-end console yet.

  • Argos
  • Use code GAMING10
  • Now just £629.99
View Deal

Bear in mind however that the code won’t be around forever, and there’s no guarantee that Argos will even have enough stock of the PS5 Pro to last the duration of the sale, so now’s the time to act if you want to enjoy next-gen gaming on the most powerful console available.

Even though its initial price tag turned a lot of gamers away, there’s no denying that the PS5 Pro is still an impressive feat of engineering that’s sure to be appreciated by gamers who obsess over the smallest details onscreen.

Part of the PS5 Pro’s power lies in the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) software, which operates as an AI upscaler to bring out the very best in your favourite Sony titles. In his four-star review for the console, Editor Max Parker said the following:

“It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that both Last of Us Remastered games also look downright stunning. Naughty Dog knows how to rinse the most performance from a console, and if you’re looking for a true visual feast on the Pro, this is where to start.”

There’s also upgraded storage on the PS5 Pro, with a whopping 2TB SSD built into the console which, let’s face it, is more than needed these days to contend with the ever increasing sizes of triple-A games.

The only thing to bear in mind is that there isn’t a disc drive included with the PS5 Pro, although you can buy an attachment separately to add that functionality to the console.

Still, if you’ve been holding out for a big price cut on the PS5 Pro then this is undoubtedly it. Just make sure you get it before it’s gone.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

