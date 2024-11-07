PS5 Pro is now on sale – here’s where you can buy it at the best price

Listen up gamers, the super powered Sony PS5 Pro has just hit the market and we’ve tracked down the best places to pick one up.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few weeks (or simply aren’t a gamer), there’s a good chance that you’ve been privy to the news of Sony’s mid-generation console upgrade. While Microsoft has decided against releasing another product similar to 2017’s Xbox One X, Sony has gone all in on offering gamers an upgraded means of playing the latest next-gen titles.

The biggest headline surrounding the PS5 Pro has undoubtedly been its fairly steep price tag (more on that in a bit), which has definitely overshadowed the console’s technical capabilities. Still, if you do have the budget to stretch for an upgrade, or you have yet to pick up any next-gen console and you want the most powerful option available, then the PS5 Pro should be well worth a look. With our handy price comparison tool below, you can see exactly which retailers have it in stock (and at the best price to boot).

Where can I buy the PS5 Pro?

How much is the PS5 Pro?

For those who don’t know, brace yourselves – the PS5 Pro has a price tag of £699/$699. For context, that’s a massive leap over the current £479/$499 cost of the PS5 Slim with a disc drive built in, and even more so against the PS5 Slim Digital Edition which sits at £389/$449.

What can the PS5 Pro do?

Even though the PS5 Pro does have an eye-watering price tag, Sony has filled the console with plenty of high-end tech to hopefully justify the cost to consumers who want nothing but the best.

For starters, the PS5 Pro has a beefed up GPU which, according to Sony, boasts 65% more Compute Units than the standard PS5, with memory being 28% faster alongside a 45% speed boost to rendering.

These increases means that the PS5 Pro is able to deliver smooth and detailed 4K gameplay at 60fps, as well as improved ray tracing results. Several existing PS5 titles have since been offered software updates to make the most out of the PS5 Pro hardware.

As a final cherry on top, the console features a 2TB SSD as standard, which leapfrogs the 1TB option found on the PS5 with disc drive, not to mention it being more than enough storage to pack in plenty of triple-A games.