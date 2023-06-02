PS5 owners need to see this Pulse 3D headset deal

The official PS5 Pulse 3D Headset is now available with a massive discount on Amazon so if you want an audio experience tailored by Sony then this is one of the best deals out there.

Down from an initial RRP of £89.99, you can now grab yours for £67.99, saving you a solid 27% off the original cost and securing one of our most highly-rated console headsets to date.

The main headline with this headset is that we consider it to be the perfect companion for the PlayStation 5. From the aesthetic to the in-game audio performance, our reviewer was suitably impressed by what Sony had designed to go with their newest console, bestowing it with a 4.5-star rating.

PS5 Pulse 3D Headset Price Cut A great headset built to thrive alongside the PlayStation 5, this deal really pushes the boundaries of value for a gaming headset. Amazon

Was £89.99

Now £67.99 View Deal

While the plastic body isn’t as premium as, say, Bang & Olufsen’s pricier Beoplay headset, the Pulse 3D sits very comfortably over the ears, is lightweight and feels durable, which are the most important factors when considering the build of a headset. It also fits seamlessly next to the console itself as well as the controller, with a uniform style that’s hard to miss.

The real value can be found in the audio quality, both input and output. The spatial 3D audio in supported PS5 titles leads to an unbelievable gaming experience, which is made even better by the punchy sound profile that covers the whole audible range. While third party headphones can certainly provide a similar spatial 3D experience, Sony has really made it shine here, and at a much more reasonable price than most others.

The microphone is also impressive, providing clear vocals on recordings, and the fact it is built into the ear cups makes the headset look more sleek, and solves all the issues with having a big microphone hovering in front of your face.

Overall, you will struggle to find a better value-for-money headset out there for the PS5, especially if you want to get the most out of the spatial 3D audio technology that’s available in many great PS5 titles.