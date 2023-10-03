Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 indie hit Stray now going for just £19.99

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the best PS5 games of recent years, Stray, has received a huge price slash over on Amazon.

The retail giant is now selling Stray on PS5 for just £19.99. That’s a saving of 43% on the £34.99 RRP.

This physical copy of the indie hit comes with six full-colour art cards taken from the game.

As for Stray itself, it’s a charming third-person narrative platformer that casts you as a nimble cat in a robot-filled futuristic city. Don’t let the post-apocalyptic setting fool you – this one’s packed full of charm, especially if you’re a cat person.

An initial glimpse might suggest that you’re playing the uber-violent Cyberpunk 2077, but you won’t be shooting, swearing, or generally being unpleasant to anyone in this cute game. Instead you’ll be leaping through vents, balancing on beams, and indulging in all manner of mysterious feline activities.

You’ll be accompanied on your journey by a helpful drone, which serves as both a companion and a translator to the robotic citizens of this vast metropolis.

All in all, it’s the kind of gentle, violence-free adventure that comes along all too rarely. It looks stunning too, with believable cat animations and plenty of stunning neon-soaked vistas.

If you didn’t get the chance to play Stray around its launch last year, this deal is the perfect opportunity to rectify that mistake. Unless you’re a committed dog person of course, in which case, there’s very little we can do for you.

