Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 Deal: Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is now less than half price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re a PS5 owner in the market for a high-quality action adventure game, this offer gives you two of the things for less than half the usual price.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is currently going for just £15.99 over at Argos. That’s way less than half the usual price of £39.99.

Get Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves for less than half price

Get Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves for less than half price

Argos is selling Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 for less than half its usual price.

  • Argos
  • Less than half price
  • Now £15.99
View Deal

That’s a great price for what you’re getting. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection essentially bundles together the two most recent entries in the Uncharted series, Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both are made by Naughty Dog, the company behind The Last of Us.

These games have been carefully remastered for PS5, with sharpened up graphics and a full on 120fps option. You can also say goodbye to loading times, and hello to full support for the DualSense controller.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was the last entry in the mainline series, which dragged loveably roguish artefact hunter Nathan Drake out of retirement for one more globe-trotting adventure. Our reviewer scored the game 4.5 stars out of 5 back in the day, concluding that it was one of the “great mainstream blockbusters, made to thrill and move vast audiences on an epic scale” and “one of the best games I’ve ever played.”

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is something of a spin-off from the mainline Uncharted series, pairing two of the franchise’s supporting cast (former Drake ally Chloe Fraser and Uncharted 4 villain Nadine Ross) in their own adventure. “The Lost Legacy is a great Uncharted and a dazzling example of a studio at the top of its game,” our reviewer concluded in our 5-star review.

Whether these games are fresh to you, or you simply haven’t played them since the PS4 days, this Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection deal is a bit of a no brainer.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.