PS5 Deal: Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is now less than half price

If you’re a PS5 owner in the market for a high-quality action adventure game, this offer gives you two of the things for less than half the usual price.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is currently going for just £15.99 over at Argos. That’s way less than half the usual price of £39.99.

That’s a great price for what you’re getting. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection essentially bundles together the two most recent entries in the Uncharted series, Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both are made by Naughty Dog, the company behind The Last of Us.

These games have been carefully remastered for PS5, with sharpened up graphics and a full on 120fps option. You can also say goodbye to loading times, and hello to full support for the DualSense controller.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was the last entry in the mainline series, which dragged loveably roguish artefact hunter Nathan Drake out of retirement for one more globe-trotting adventure. Our reviewer scored the game 4.5 stars out of 5 back in the day, concluding that it was one of the “great mainstream blockbusters, made to thrill and move vast audiences on an epic scale” and “one of the best games I’ve ever played.”

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is something of a spin-off from the mainline Uncharted series, pairing two of the franchise’s supporting cast (former Drake ally Chloe Fraser and Uncharted 4 villain Nadine Ross) in their own adventure. “The Lost Legacy is a great Uncharted and a dazzling example of a studio at the top of its game,” our reviewer concluded in our 5-star review.

Whether these games are fresh to you, or you simply haven’t played them since the PS4 days, this Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection deal is a bit of a no brainer.