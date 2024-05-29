Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 controllers have plummeted in price – time to stock up

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

More PS5 controllers = more communal gaming fun and right now you can save a packet on the brilliant DualSense Wireless Controller in a number of colours.

The retailer ShopTo is selling the DualSense in Black, Red and Blue for just £44.85 with free delivery in the UK. That’s a saving of more than £15 on the regular price from Sony.

You can snap-up the DualSense controllers in Red, Blue or Black by following the requisite shopping links. These are a great option if you’re not a fan of the penguin-like black and white design of the original DualSense controllers.

PS5 DualSense controllers down to £44.85

PS5 DualSense controllers down to £44.85

ShopTo is selling the excellent DualSense controller for PS4 for £44.85, which is more than £15 on the asking price.

  • ShopTo
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £44.85
View Deal

If you order today, it’ll be shipped tomorrow from the retailer, which has a 4.8 star review from a possible five on Trustpilot.

The DualSense controller is one of the PS5’s most tangible upgrades, improving significantly over the PS4’s DualShock controller.

Our reviewer loved the bold design departure and premium feel and said it “really pays off”. He said the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers were true next-gen leaps. It also boasts a better battery life than its predecessor at 13 hours.

Back in 2020, when the DualSense controller was launched, our reviewer said: “It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense. It’s a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before. Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback introduce a newfound level of immersion.”

We gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five.

You might like…

PSVR 2 is going cheap after Sony’s State of Play announcement

PSVR 2 is going cheap after Sony’s State of Play announcement

Chris Smith 44 mins ago
Ninja’s ice cream maker just got a tasty price cut

Ninja’s ice cream maker just got a tasty price cut

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Sonos Beam 2 deal just made our movie night a whole lot better

Sonos Beam 2 deal just made our movie night a whole lot better

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Get ready for the summer of sport with this ace Sky Sports deal

Get ready for the summer of sport with this ace Sky Sports deal

Chris Smith 1 day ago
This thumb-sized action camera just plummeted to a bargain price

This thumb-sized action camera just plummeted to a bargain price

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
The Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut you’ve been waiting for is here

The Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut you’ve been waiting for is here

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words