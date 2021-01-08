If you’re lucky enough to have a PS5 in your collection then here’s a deal you simply cannot miss, letting you bag an extra DualSense controller for just £50.39 when you use the code PACKUP20.

Available via ShopTo’s eBay store, the code brings down the price from £62.99 to one of the lowest rates we’ve ever seen for the accessory. Let’s just say that if you plan on having a friend round to enjoy some good old fashioned multiplayer (when all this lockdown business is over of course), then this is the perfect opportunity to bag an extra controller on the cheap.

It’s worth pointing out however that word of the deal has already spread (you can spot as much from the hundreds of units already sold) and if that wasn’t enough, the code itself expires on Sunday. There’s very little reason as to why you shouldn’t snap up this deal, but at this rate it’s better to hop on it sooner rather than later.

Even though the prospect of some classic couch multiplayer seems like a world away right now, the chance to bring a buddy into the action will happen once again, so it makes sense to get ready for it, particularly with the growing list of multiplayer oriented PS5 games.

While the PS5 line-up does have some stellar single-player gems like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, it does have a hidden multiplayer blast in the form of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

This spin-off from the LittleBig Planet franchise has taken some serious design cues from Super Mario 3D World by incorporating four-player co-op action into the mix, making it a great title for kids and adults alike.

That’s just one example in a sea of great multiplayer titles – consider all of the cross-compatible PS4 games – but there are plenty of reasons why having a spare controller to hand is a solid investment. Plus, at one of the lowest prices its ever been, there’s never been a better time to grab an extra DualSense controller.

