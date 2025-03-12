Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This incredible PS5 bundle gets you Assassin’s Creed Shadows for free

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Fancy picking up a next-gen console to play the latest Assassin’s Creed title? We’ve got the deal for you.

After multiple delays, the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed Shadows is finally set to hit store shelves next Thursday, March 20th. To coincide with that launch, Very has just dropped one of the best value PS5 bundles I’ve seen in a long time.

Right now you can pre-order a PS5 Slim Disc Console with a copy of Assassin’s Creed Shadows included, and instead of paying the initial price of £534, you can get it for just £458.10 when you use the code WHL64 at the checkout. For context, the PS5 Slim alone costs £479.99 on Sony’s website.

PS5 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows bundle

PS5 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows bundle

When you use the code WHL64, you can bring the price down on this PS5 bundle from £534 to just £458.10, effectively getting you Assassin’s Creed Shadows at no additional cost.

  • Very
  • Use code WHL64
  • Now just £458.10
View Deal

Bear in mind that the code is only available until end of play tomorrow, March 13th, so if you want to enjoy one of the biggest games of the year on one of the best consoles out there, then you need to jump on this deal while you can.

Out of all the next-gen consoles that you can buy right now, I’d argue that the disc version of the PS5 Slim is easily the one to go for. Not only does this revamped console take up less space than the original PS5, but having that built-in disc drive opens up so much versatility when it comes to entertainment.

Not only can you pick up a game at a brick and mortar store and play it that same day, but you also have a means of enjoying the latest 4K Blu-rays, so you don’t always have to rely on streaming services for movie night.

Of course, it’s no secret at this point that the PS5 is the better buy where exclusives are concerned as Microsoft is changing its tactics to try and get previous Xbox exclusives on as many consoles as possible.

You’ve got phenomenal narrative driven adventures like The Last of Us Part I and God of War Ragnarok, alongside personal favourites of mine like the bullet hell sci-fi Returnal, and the endlessly inventive platformer Astro Bot.

Back to Assassin’s Creed however, Shadows is definitely shaping up to be one of the most exciting entries in the series yet. Taking the franchise to feudal Japan, players will take control of Fujibayashi Naoe and Yasuke, two distinct characters with very different storylines who find their paths crossing amidst a wider narrative.

If you want to be among the first players to dive into Assassin’s Creed Shadows then this PS5 bundle is well worth picking up. Just remember to use the code WHL64 to receive the full discount.

