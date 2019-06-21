Sony PlayStation Flash Sale sees PS4 games fall below $10

Sony just closed out its annual Days Of Play sales event, but the discounts just keep on coming. The company is hosting a Flash Sale on PlayStation Games, with some big savings on PS4 games.

There’s a host of deals on PlayStation 4, PS4 and PS Vita games coming in at under $10. The majority of the titles are for PS4 and cover full games and DLC. The sale is now up and running and lasts all the way through until June 24 at 8am Pacific Time.

Buy now: Save big on PlayStation games in the Sony Flash Sale

Some of the best deals include Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom ($9.99), Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin ($9.99), Life is Strange: Before the Storm ($5.09) and Life Is Strange ($3.99). There’s also Tomb Raider ($5.99), Rise of the Tomb Raider ($9.59), while Devil May Cry 4 is $7.50, and both Dead Rising and the sequel are $5.99 each. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst is $5.99, which is $9.99.

If you’re in the market to save on DLC, there’s sizeable discounts on The Division, XCOM 2, Far Cry 4 and Just Cause 3 among others. On the PS3 side of things, you can get some cracking deals on Rockstar titles like Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto IV and GTA V.

In order to access the deals you can head to the PlayStation Store link online, or via your PlayStation console.

While there’s nothing mind-blowing in these deals, especially considering the offers available during Days of Play, they’re still worth a look. And you really can’t go wrong with Limbo for $1.99, can you?