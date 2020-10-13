PS Now Prime Day Deal: 12-month subscription for just £34.99

Amazon UK is offering 12 months of PlayStation Now for just £34.99 as part of its ongoing selection of Prime Day deals and discounts.

Ever since its price increase, PlayStation Now has been more expensive than ever, meaning that big sales such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are the best time to renew your membership with a handful of months at a discounted price.

This year is no different, because right now you can pick up 12 months of PlayStation Now for only £34.99 for the next 48 hours, saving a healthy amount of money when compared to the standard subscription rate. Given the PS5 is right around the corner, there is no better time to ensure you’re up to date.

If you aren’t familiar with PlayStation Now, is it Sony’s online streaming service, similar to Xbox Game Pass. With an active subscription, you can dive into a massive library of PlayStation titles, with recent additions including Resident Evil 7 and Final Fantasy XV.

Of course, the crowning jewel of PS Now is in its hefty back catalogue of classic PS3 and PS2 titles. If you’ve got a nostalgic itch that just needs scratching then PS Now might be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

While the service can’t quite match Xbox Game Pass for the number of new games on the service, it does offer unbelievable value for money at this price, particularly as Game Pass Ultimate costs £11.99 a month. At only £34.99 for the entire year, this PS Now deal is too good to miss, and only available right now during Amazon Prime Day.

