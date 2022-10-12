Prime Early Access TV deals: Save money on a brand new TV

The first Prime Early Access Sale is on its second and final day, offering Prime members the opportunity to pick up on discounted products ahead of November’s Black Friday event. If you’re in need of a new TV, then there are plenty of good deals going about.

We’ve collected the best TV deals we’ve seen so far, everything from small TVs to big-sized efforts for a range of options to look at. Whatever you need you’ll hopefully find a worthy deal on this page.

Make sure to keep refreshing this page as we will be updating it throughout Prime Early Access with all the latest TV deals we spot and are happy to recommend. If you’re interested in discounts on other types of products also make sure to check out our Prime Early Access 2022 live blog.

Prime Early Access selected TV sales

55-inch Samsung BU8000 Crystal UHD TV for £479

The BU8000 is part of Samsung’s cost affordable Crystal UHD line-up, with the emphasis on value. It’s had 36% taken off the listed price as part of the Prime Early Access Sales event for a savings of £260.

For that sum of cash you get a TV with Samsung’s AirSlim design, its thin profile makes it handy for wall-mounting as well as fitting discreetly into any room. The Crystal Processor 4K looks to provide punchy, vibrant colours; upscaling less-than 4K content to the best image quality possible. The new Tizen interface offers plenty of apps and smart features in Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby are supported.

Gaming-wise there’s ALLM and HGiG HDR but that’s all you get, making this a TV more for general TV and film watching than anything specifically related to gaming. There’s no Dolby Atmos support, so if you’re a Prime member who’s not as interested in having premium video and audio features and just want to watch TV, this might the the set for you.

Sharp 65-inch 4K QLED TV for £650

Sharp have been making inroads back into the TV market after a few years away, and on paper, this 65-inch QLED represents excellent value. This is a 65-inch 4K QLED TV for £655, which is almost £15 per screen inch.

There’s HDMI 2.1 support (though all the HDMI inputs are 4K/60), and it features the Android 11 smart interface which brings with it all the popular apps such as Netflix, Spotify and Prime Video. Freeview Play brings all the UK catch-up apps into the mix and for gaming there’s ALLM game mode along with VRR for better performance with console games.

The Sharp EQ series also has a integrated Harman Kardon sound system that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks, and with a QLED Quantum Dot panel, the Sharp will claim to offer excellent colour fidelity and decent brightness for HDR content.

£1100 off flagship Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV

Here is a massive discount one of the best TVs of 2022. The QN95B is the flagship 4K model from Samsung, one our reviewer gave five stars to earlier in 2022. This deal sees £1100 taken off the listed price, bringing this 65-inch model down to just over £1799.

Featuring the latest Mini LED screen technology, the QN95B is capable of an incredibly bright HDR for a spectacular colour performance, excellent contrast skills and black levels that are close to matching OLED TVs. Giving its brightness, this is a TV to consider if you watch in a brightly-lit room.

On the game front there’s 4K/120Hz for the latest console gaming with input lag of 10.4ms, which makes the TV one of the quickest on the market. With ALLM, VRR (AMD FreeSync) and 144Hz for PC gaming, it’s well stocked for gamers. £1799 is a really good price for this high-performing TV.

43-inch Samsung TV that’s great for bedrooms at £379

Another Samsung makes its way onto this list in the BU8500. At 43-inches this a good size for those who want a TV for their bedroom or small second room to watch TV on.

The BU8500 has had £220 hooked off its listing price, bringing it down to £379. Since it’s been on sale that is the cheapest we’ve seen it at, making this Samsung set a verifiably bargain.

It’s another Crystal UHD TV and boasts a similar spec as the BU8000 mentioned above. Gamers get ALLM, HGiG HDR but no VRR for the current generation of consoles. With three HDMI inputs there’s a decent amount for connecting other sources such as a Blu-ray player or set-top box to the TV, and the Tizen interface features a bundle of entertainment options that cover the major streaming apps as well as cloud options such as Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Like the BU8000 this TV is a good option for those who use a TV for mixed use, especially for a smaller room.