Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

The Apple Watch Ultra has experienced one of its biggest price drops yet in time for Prime Day. Run to Amazon today to save 10% on the top-end Apple Watch while this offer lasts.

The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra with cellular and Alpine Loop band will typically set you back £849. However, for a short time only, you can order the smartwatch for just £765. That’s an £84 discount for anyone with an Amazon Prime membership.

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most rugged and advanced Apple Watch yet, catering to adventurers, explorers and serious athletes looking for something more durable than the standard Series 8.

Save big on the Apple Watch Ultra this Prime Day The Apple Watch Ultra has dropped in price for Prime Day. Head to Amazon today to save 10% on the premium Apple Watch and pick it up for just £765 down from £849. Amazon

Was £849

£765 View Deal

The smartwatch has the largest and brightest Apple Watch display so far, which is surrounded by a 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case.

The Ultra can tolerate greater operating temperatures than the Series 8 and is water-resistant up to 100m. The watch is also certified for recreational scuba diving at up to 40m with a depth gauge for providing key stats at a glance.

The watch offers up to 36 hours of battery life, along with a low-power setting for even longer use. There’s a dual-frequency GPS system for calculating distance, pace and routing maps on your wrist, as well as more advanced safety features, like Siren, Backtrack, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS and Crash Detection.

Of course, there’s also all the usual app and fitness tracking support you’d expect from an Apple Watch.

We awarded the Apple Watch Ultra an impressive 4/5 stars in our review, with reviewer Michael Sawh writing:

“The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths”.

As demonstrated by the Keepa graph above, the Apple Watch Ultra has only plunged below £800 a handful of times. This makes Prime Day the perfect time to shop if you want to save 10% on the Ultra and get it for £765 instead of £849.

Today’s Best Prime Day deals: