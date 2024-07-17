Prime Day’s Shark vacuum deal just made it super easy to clean your car

A handheld cordless vacuum is a must-have for every household, as it can quickly deal with smaller messes without hassle.

You can now get the powerful Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just £50.99 in the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale and save a massive 35% off its RRP.

The Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum is a bargain in the Prime Day sale Save a massive 35% off the RRP and nab the versatile Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just £50.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Amazon

Was £79.99

Now £50.99 View Deal

A true multifunctional device, the Shark Handheld Cordless is perfect for keeping around the house or inside the car. At just 1.2kg, it’s lightweight and portable which means it can be carried around with ease.

With an 80W motor, the Shark Handless Cordless quickly and easily removes dust and debris from all corners of your home and car. Its motor is assisted by three handy accessories which Shark includes in this bundle.

For pet owners there’s the invaluable Motorised Pet Tool which effortlessly removes embedded stray pet hairs from surfaces and upholstery. There’s also a crevice tool designed to reach tighter areas such as narrow gaps or inside the car and finally there’s a dusting brush to remove finer debris and allergens.

Ideal for on-the-spot cleans, the Shark Handheld Cordless offers up to 10 minutes of run-time and, thanks to the no-fade Lithium ion technology, it won’t lose suction even towards the end of its run.

Its 0.45-litre capacity dust cap keeps dust and debris in-between cleans. Once full, the cap opens with just a touch of a button, offering quick and easy emptying. The filter is also washable, making for easy maintenance to keep the vacuum working at its best.

Shark also offers a two-year guarantee for extra peace of mind, upon registration of the product.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum yet, it does boast a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, based on over 5000 customer reviews. Customers find the vacuum is lightweight, easy to use and impressively powerful too.

Now just £50.99, the Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum is a versatile and genuinely useful cleaner for any household. Keep it in the car for messes on the go or around the house for any accidental mishaps.

