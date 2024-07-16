Prime Day’s Pixel 8 Pro deal is out of this world

If you’ve been eyeing up the latest Google Pixel phone, now is the time to pounce. The Pixel 8 Pro has plummeted to just £616.55 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

This 2023 flagship smartphone would usually cost you £999, meaning you’ll save £382.45 by shopping today. That’s a huge 38% discount for a limited time only.

Save 38% on the latest Pixel 8 Pro The Google Pixel 8 Pro has dropped to just £616.55 in Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale. Save a massive £382.45 when you pick up the flagship smartphone today. Amazon

Was £999

£616.55 View Deal

All you need to do to take advantage of this incredible deal is sign up for Amazon Prime.

If you aren’t already a member, you can easily register for a 30-day free trial and try out everything Prime has to offer for the first month free of charge. That includes all of the discounts available in this year’s Prime Day sale.

Is the Pixel 8 Pro worth buying?

Google's most interesting phone yet Pros The bright, flat screen is stunning

Often incredible camera performance across all sensors and lenses

AI features offer unique software tricks

7 years of updates Cons Uncomfortable to hold

Temperature sensor is pointless

Performance not as strong as similarly priced phones

Notable price increase over 7 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s latest flagship smartphone.

The phone combines a stunning 6.7-inch display with incredible camera performance across all three lenses and a range of unique software tricks thanks to the Tensor G3’s strong focus on AI performance.

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker called the Pixel 8 Pro “Google’s most interesting phone yet” in his review.

“Bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different”, wrote Max.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Pixel 8 Pro review.

