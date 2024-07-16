Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day’s Pixel 8 Pro deal is out of this world

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been eyeing up the latest Google Pixel phone, now is the time to pounce. The Pixel 8 Pro has plummeted to just £616.55 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

This 2023 flagship smartphone would usually cost you £999, meaning you’ll save £382.45 by shopping today. That’s a huge 38% discount for a limited time only.

Save 38% on the latest Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has dropped to just £616.55 in Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale. Save a massive £382.45 when you pick up the flagship smartphone today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999
  • £616.55
View Deal

All you need to do to take advantage of this incredible deal is sign up for Amazon Prime. 

If you aren’t already a member, you can easily register for a 30-day free trial and try out everything Prime has to offer for the first month free of charge. That includes all of the discounts available in this year’s Prime Day sale. 

Is the Pixel 8 Pro worth buying? 

Pixel 8 Pro display
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google's most interesting phone yet

Pros

  • The bright, flat screen is stunning
  • Often incredible camera performance across all sensors and lenses
  • AI features offer unique software tricks
  • 7 years of updates

Cons

  • Uncomfortable to hold
  • Temperature sensor is pointless
  • Performance not as strong as similarly priced phones
  • Notable price increase over 7 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s latest flagship smartphone. 

The phone combines a stunning 6.7-inch display with incredible camera performance across all three lenses and a range of unique software tricks thanks to the Tensor G3’s strong focus on AI performance. 

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker called the Pixel 8 Pro “Google’s most interesting phone yet” in his review. 

“Bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different”, wrote Max. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Pixel 8 Pro review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re torn between a Pixel and an iPhone, make sure to check out this tempting deal on the iPhone 14. The Apple phone is now available for just £499 refurbished. 

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US:

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

