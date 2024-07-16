Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day’s GoPro bundle is perfect for new vloggers

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon’s GoPro Hero 10 Black bundle has dropped to just £199 in the retailer’s Prime Day sale. If you’ve been thinking about picking up an action camera, now is your chance. 

Not only does this price include the 2021 action camera, but it also comes with a floating hand grip, rechargeable battery and carry case. That’s everything you need to start vlogging with a tempting 20% discount

Amazon’s GoPro Hero 10 bundle is 20% cheaper for Prime Day

Amazon’s GoPro Hero 10 bundle is 20% cheaper for Prime Day

This Prime Day, you can get your hands on the GoPro Hero 10 Black, a floating hand grip, a rechargeable battery and a carry case for just £249.99. That’s £50 lower than the usual price of the bundle, giving you everything you need to start vlogging right away.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • £199
View Deal

The GoPro Hero 10 Black, The Handler grip, rechargeable battery and official carry case would typically cost you £249.99, meaning you’ll save £50 by nabbing the bundle today for just £199. 

This offer is part of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, meaning it won’t be around for long. You’ll also need an Amazon Prime membership to access these savings, so make sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial before checking out if you aren’t already a Prime member. 

Is the GoPro Hero 10 Black worth buying? 

A side-on shot of the GoPro Hero 10 Black
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A cut above the rest

Pros

  • UI is speedier than ever thanks to the GP2 processor
  • Higher fps rates across the board
  • HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation is a technological marvel
  • Eye-catching footage

Cons

  • Struggles in low light
  • Very steep price tag

The GoPro Hero 10 Black signalled a major update to the popular action camera series thanks to the addition of GoPro’s GP2 processor. This remains the newest GoPro chipset, offering a faster UI and higher frame rates compared to older GP1-powered cameras. 

The Hero 10 Black is capable of producing stunning 5.3K video at up to 60fps, along with 4K at 120fps and 2.7K at 240fps for 8x slo-mo capture. HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation eliminates shake and the camera can also snap sharp 23-megapixel photos. 

The camera is perfect for adventuring with its durable build and is waterproof up to 33ft without any additional casing. It also comes with a large-capacity 1720mAh battery to maximise the lengths you can go between charges. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive GoPro Hero 10 Black review

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US:

You might like…

Sage’s Barista coffee machine has a tasty Prime Day price cut

Sage’s Barista coffee machine has a tasty Prime Day price cut

Max Parker 37 mins ago
This Prime Day deal can improve your sleep

This Prime Day deal can improve your sleep

Jessica Gorringe 56 mins ago
Prime Day TV Deals: Save on 4K OLED and QLED TVs

Prime Day TV Deals: Save on 4K OLED and QLED TVs

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
One of our favourite Sony cameras is on sale for Prime Day

One of our favourite Sony cameras is on sale for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Where are all the console deals this Prime Day?

Where are all the console deals this Prime Day?

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Dyson has nothing on this Prime Day cordless vacuum offer

Dyson has nothing on this Prime Day cordless vacuum offer

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words