Prime Day’s GoPro bundle is perfect for new vloggers

Amazon’s GoPro Hero 10 Black bundle has dropped to just £199 in the retailer’s Prime Day sale. If you’ve been thinking about picking up an action camera, now is your chance.

Not only does this price include the 2021 action camera, but it also comes with a floating hand grip, rechargeable battery and carry case. That’s everything you need to start vlogging with a tempting 20% discount.

Was £249.99

£199 View Deal

The GoPro Hero 10 Black, The Handler grip, rechargeable battery and official carry case would typically cost you £249.99, meaning you’ll save £50 by nabbing the bundle today for just £199.

This offer is part of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, meaning it won’t be around for long. You’ll also need an Amazon Prime membership to access these savings, so make sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial before checking out if you aren’t already a Prime member.

Is the GoPro Hero 10 Black worth buying?

A cut above the rest Pros UI is speedier than ever thanks to the GP2 processor

Higher fps rates across the board

HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation is a technological marvel

Eye-catching footage Cons Struggles in low light

Very steep price tag

The GoPro Hero 10 Black signalled a major update to the popular action camera series thanks to the addition of GoPro’s GP2 processor. This remains the newest GoPro chipset, offering a faster UI and higher frame rates compared to older GP1-powered cameras.

The Hero 10 Black is capable of producing stunning 5.3K video at up to 60fps, along with 4K at 120fps and 2.7K at 240fps for 8x slo-mo capture. HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation eliminates shake and the camera can also snap sharp 23-megapixel photos.

The camera is perfect for adventuring with its durable build and is waterproof up to 33ft without any additional casing. It also comes with a large-capacity 1720mAh battery to maximise the lengths you can go between charges.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive GoPro Hero 10 Black review.

