Prime Day’s dual drawer air fryer deal is on another level

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you haven’t jumped on the air fryer bandwagon yet, now is the perfect time thanks to this Prime Day deal on the Tefal Dual Zone.

Save £80 off its RRP and get the Tefal Dual Zone 8-in-1 air fryer for just £99.99 in the Prime Day sale. 

The Tefal 8-in-1 air fryer is under £100 in the Prime Day sale

The Tefal 8-in-1 air fryer is under £100 in the Prime Day sale

Cater for the entire family with minimal hassle and for less, thanks to this deal on the Tefal 8-in-1 Dual Zone air fryer.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179.99
  • Now £99.99
View Deal

The Tefal Dual Zone is an impressively versatile air fryer with two different sized drawers which offers multiple uses. For example, you could just use the smaller 3.1-litre drawer for single portions or double up with the 5.2-litre drawer to feed up to eight people. You can even cook two different meals simultaneously with the Sync option, which ensures food is ready at the same time. 

With eight preset functions, including a roast mode and even a dedicated dessert program, the Tefal Dual Zone eliminates any guesswork out of cooking, so you can guarantee meals that are cooked perfectly. 

If none of the preset functions suit your recipe then don’t worry, as there’s also a Manual Mode which allows you to set your own temperature between 40-200°C and time, allowing you full control over your meal. 

Not only is food cooked perfectly but it’s ready faster with less energy consumed. In fact, the Tefal Dual Zone cooks up to 40% faster than a conventional oven, saving up to 70% energy in the process. 

As little to no oil is needed for air frying, meals are also made with 99% less fat compared to traditional deep frying methods. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, it currently boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon, based on over 2750 customer reviews. 

Customers especially appreciate the size of the appliance, how easy it is to use and the fact it’s dishwasher safe too.

Whether you have a large family to cater for or you’re part of a smaller household but occasionally like to entertain guests, the Tefal Dual Zone is a truly versatile kitchen appliance that takes the hassle out of mealtimes.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

