Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy S24 deal

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s flagship phone for 2024 and right now you can save £150 on the standard edition.

Amazon is offering the Galaxy S24 for £649, which is 19% off the £799 Samsung wanted when the handset was released just six months ago.

£150 off the Samsung Galaxy 24 Samsung is selling the Galaxy S24 for £150 off over on Amazon in this limited time deal. Amazon

Was £799

Now £649 View Deal

You can choose from four colours – cobalt violet, marble grey, onyx black and amber yellow – and the model comes with 128GB of storage.

There’s fast delivery at no extra cost for Prime Members and, if you don’t have a subscription, there’s a decent chance Amazon will offer you a free trial when you buy it. That’ll unlock a host more great deals ahead of the two-day Prime Day sales event on July 16-17. In this case, Prime Day has come early and it’ll be a hard one to top next week.

As for the phone itself, it remains one of the best Android phones on the market for those seeking a great performer, with an excellent screen, clever cameras and a huge commitment to Android operating system updates for many years to come.

Our reviewer gave the Samsung Galaxy S24 a four star score, calling it the “best small Android phone.”

“The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a good all-round Android phone. I love the small size, it has a good screen, and it performs admirably,” our reviewer concluded, while praising the clever AI features offered by the Galaxy AI revolution.

He said you should buy if you’re fond of smaller phones without sacrificing power. He added: “There isn’t much competition when we’re talking smaller Android phones. The Galaxy S24 packs plenty of power and features into a pocketable shell.”