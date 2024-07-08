Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy S24 deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s flagship phone for 2024 and right now you can save £150 on the standard edition.

Amazon is offering the Galaxy S24 for £649, which is 19% off the £799 Samsung wanted when the handset was released just six months ago.

£150 off the Samsung Galaxy 24

£150 off the Samsung Galaxy 24

Samsung is selling the Galaxy S24 for £150 off over on Amazon in this limited time deal.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now £649
View Deal

You can choose from four colours – cobalt violet, marble grey, onyx black and amber yellow – and the model comes with 128GB of storage.

There’s fast delivery at no extra cost for Prime Members and, if you don’t have a subscription, there’s a decent chance Amazon will offer you a free trial when you buy it. That’ll unlock a host more great deals ahead of the two-day Prime Day sales event on July 16-17. In this case, Prime Day has come early and it’ll be a hard one to top next week.

As for the phone itself, it remains one of the best Android phones on the market for those seeking a great performer, with an excellent screen, clever cameras and a huge commitment to Android operating system updates for many years to come.

Our reviewer gave the Samsung Galaxy S24 a four star score, calling it the “best small Android phone.”

“The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a good all-round Android phone. I love the small size, it has a good screen, and it performs admirably,” our reviewer concluded, while praising the clever AI features offered by the Galaxy AI revolution.

He said you should buy if you’re fond of smaller phones without sacrificing power. He added: “There isn’t much competition when we’re talking smaller Android phones. The Galaxy S24 packs plenty of power and features into a pocketable shell.”

You might like…

Amazon’s massively reduced the GoPro Hero 12 ahead of Prime Day

Amazon’s massively reduced the GoPro Hero 12 ahead of Prime Day

Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
This iPhone 14 deal gives you everything you could ask for

This iPhone 14 deal gives you everything you could ask for

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
If you’re new to running, you need this Garmin watch

If you’re new to running, you need this Garmin watch

Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Prime Day’s come early with this Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Prime Day’s come early with this Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer finally has a price drop

Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer finally has a price drop

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Garmin’s most stylish watch is down to a bargain price

Garmin’s most stylish watch is down to a bargain price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words