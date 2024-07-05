Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day’s come early with this Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Chris Smith

Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 is just around the corner and the retailer has a doozy of a deal for music fans that won’t cost you a dime.

New subscribers who are also Amazon Prime members can get up to five months of free access to Amazon Music Unlimited.

This early Amazon Prime Day deal gets you up to 5 months of free access to the Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service. You’ll need to be a Prime member and a not had a AMU subscription before.

  • Amazon
  • Usually £10.99/pm
  • Five months free
View Deal

Amazon usually offers one month of free tunes to newcomers of the Spotify and Apple Music rival. However, this offer worth £55 gives you almost half a year without paying for your subscription.

If you choose to pay after the trial, it’ll cost £10.99 a month thereafter (or £9.99 to Prime subscribers), but you can cancel before the trial ends.

The offer is open until July 18, which is once the July 16-17 shopping event comes to a close in the UK.

Amazon Music Unlimited is the company’s premium offering that goes beyond the tunes subscribers get as part of their Amazon Prime membership.

Music Unlimited offers access to 100 million songs, ad-free and with access to better-than-CD quality hi-res streaming.

The Prime Day event is already well underway, even though it’s still almost two weeks away from taking place. The company advises you check back closer to the time. Our own deals guru Thomas Deehan has a useful set of Prime Day 2024 predictions.

Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

