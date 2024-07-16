Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day’s brought the AirPods Pro deal you’ve been waiting for

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s Prime Day, and we suspect that one of the biggest deals for iPhone users will be this one for the fabulous AirPods Pro 2.

The offer snags you Apple’s current top-end true wireless earphones for just £179. That’s a saving of £50 on the RRP, which is the price Apple itself still sells them for.

Needless to say, any kind of discount on a top tier Apple device is something to sit up and take notice of, let alone such a massive 22% discount.

Save £50 on the AirPods Pro 2 this Prime Day

Save £50 on the AirPods Pro 2 this Prime Day

You can save £50 or 22% on the AirPods Pro 2 this Amazon Prime Day.

  • Amazon
  • Save 22%
  • Now £179
View Deal

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), as they’re often known, really are quite tremendous. We awarded them 4.5 out of 5 in our review, labelling them “Some of the best ANC earbuds around”.

The active noise cancellation on these babies is something you have to not hear to believe, while the sound quality is “rich and warm, with a wide soundstage and just the right amount of bass”. We also like what Apple has done with its charging case, which features a new lanyard loop for easy carrying, as well as its own speaker for handy alerts.

Perhaps the most use for this speaker is on the many times you lose your AirPods down the back of the sofa or in the bottom of a bag. Use Apple’s Find My network to make it bleep, and you’ll locate it in a jiffy.

This is the post-update AirPods Pro 2 as well, which means you get updated USB-C charging rather than the old Lightning model.

Basically, this is as good as it gets if you own an iPhone and want some compact personal audio.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US:

You might like…

Garmin now has the best priced fitness tracker for Prime Day

Garmin now has the best priced fitness tracker for Prime Day

Jon Mundy 5 mins ago
Sonos Prime Day Deals 2024: Huge savings on Roam, Sub and Move

Sonos Prime Day Deals 2024: Huge savings on Roam, Sub and Move

Max Parker 9 mins ago
Sony’s 5-star headphones are now a true Prime Day bargain

Sony’s 5-star headphones are now a true Prime Day bargain

Kob Monney 31 mins ago
Best Prime Day Deals Live: Our hand-picked Prime Day 2024 offers

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Our hand-picked Prime Day 2024 offers

Thomas Deehan 32 mins ago
Amazon’s secret MacBook Air deal is an instant winner

Amazon’s secret MacBook Air deal is an instant winner

Jessica Gorringe 39 mins ago
The Fire TV Stick 4K is now cheaper than ever for Prime Day

The Fire TV Stick 4K is now cheaper than ever for Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words