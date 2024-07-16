Prime Day’s brought the AirPods Pro deal you’ve been waiting for

It’s Prime Day, and we suspect that one of the biggest deals for iPhone users will be this one for the fabulous AirPods Pro 2.

The offer snags you Apple’s current top-end true wireless earphones for just £179. That’s a saving of £50 on the RRP, which is the price Apple itself still sells them for.

Needless to say, any kind of discount on a top tier Apple device is something to sit up and take notice of, let alone such a massive 22% discount.

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), as they’re often known, really are quite tremendous. We awarded them 4.5 out of 5 in our review, labelling them “Some of the best ANC earbuds around”.

The active noise cancellation on these babies is something you have to not hear to believe, while the sound quality is “rich and warm, with a wide soundstage and just the right amount of bass”. We also like what Apple has done with its charging case, which features a new lanyard loop for easy carrying, as well as its own speaker for handy alerts.

Perhaps the most use for this speaker is on the many times you lose your AirPods down the back of the sofa or in the bottom of a bag. Use Apple’s Find My network to make it bleep, and you’ll locate it in a jiffy.

This is the post-update AirPods Pro 2 as well, which means you get updated USB-C charging rather than the old Lightning model.

Basically, this is as good as it gets if you own an iPhone and want some compact personal audio.

