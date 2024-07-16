Prime Day US didn’t disappoint with this AirPods Max deal

Amazon has saved the best price we’ve ever seen on the Apple AirPods Max headphones for its Prime Day celebrations.

Right now, the super-expensive AirPods Max seem reachable and justifyable. You can grab AirPods Max for $394.99, which is down from the usual, lofty, $549 asking price.

Prime Day US brings the best-ever AirPods Max price AirPods Max finally seem attainable with this massive Prime Day price cut of $154 in the United States. Amazon

Was $549

Now $394.99 View Deal

Yes, that’s $154 off the full asking price, which Apple is currently selling them for. Although we have seen AirPods Max get down towards the $400 mark before in previous sales, this is a new low water mark for the range.

You’ll be able to choose from space gray, silver, pink and sky blue colours and, naturally, you’ll be able to get rapid delivery with your Prime Membership to go with the savings.

We love the luxury AirPods Max headphones, but the price has always been the major stickler. That is somewhat negated now as the deal brings the pair closer to rivals from Sony and Bose in the consumer over-ear space.

The wonderful and versatile sound has always been a huge tick in the plus column, while the active noise cancelling teach and persionalised spatial audio with Dolby Atmos is amazing for the audio that supports it.

They’re certainly more suited to people in the Apple ecosystem, but a brilliant pair of headphones with a clever design and great build quality overall.

In an updated review, Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker concluded: “The AirPods Max remain an excellent sounding set of headphones that still have some of the best ANC around. Spatial Audio is better than ever thanks to its inclusion in Apple Music and the industrial design has lasted well since launch.”

