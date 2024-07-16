Prime Day TV Deals: Save on 4K OLED and QLED TVs

The Amazon Prime Day event is here, and if you’re a Prime member you get the advantage of exclusive deals across a variety of products. If you’re looking for a new TV, right here is a good place to start searching for the best deals.

There are all types of TVs being discounted for Prime Day, and we’ve included the best ones we’ve seen in this list. Whether it’s an OLED, QLED, or just a standard 4K TV, we’re keeping an eye on the best Prime Day TV deals.

You will need a Prime subscription to benefit from these deals, and we’ll be adding more deals to this page as and when we find them.

Follow our Prime Day 2024 live blog for all the best savings during Amazon’s two-day shopping event. Our deals experts will be trawling through all the big price drops to ensure you’re getting the best savings possible.

LG C3 OLED

It’s not too often that we see premium OLEDs get a discount for sales events in recent years, but Prime members can get their hands on the 2023 LG C3 OLED for less than £1000. It offers a slick user interface, impressive design and a high calibre picture performance.

This OLED TV Prime deal is even better than it seems When this LG OLED first launch, it was priced at £2099. You can now get it for half the price Amazon UK

Now £935 View Deal

Hisense 50E77KQTUK

Not looking to pay close to £1000 for a new tellie? Well this Hisense TV will be much more palatable to your wallet at just £260. It’s a QLED TV (which offers a wider range of colours than a standard TV), with Dolby Vision support and the Freely TV service that delivers TV over the Internet.

QLED TVs are now super cheap this Prime Day This Hisense QLED 4K TV has dropped down to the lowest price we’ve seen it at for Prime Day Amazon UK

Now £260 View Deal

Samsung Q80D

This Samsung QLED recently received 4.5 stars from Trusted Reviews, delivering excellent picture quality and gaming features. It’s not often that we see new Samsung TVs reduced this early in the year, so bag yourself an excellent deal with the Q80D.

Save £250 on the Samsung Q80D QLED Save £250 on the highly-rated Samsung QE55Q80D now at Amazon! This top-notch TV is now just £949, a massive 20% off its original price. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal for superior viewing experience. Amazon

Save 20%

£949 View Deal

Samsung QE98Q80C

Massive TVs have become popular in recent years, so if you’ve got the space then Samsung has a 98-inch TV it would like to park in your living room. At this screen size it delivers the type of cinematic experience you can’t get with smaller screens, and even if you had a projector to hand, it couldn’t hit the levels if brightness this QE98Q80C could.

Massive savings on this massive Samsung TV Save a massive £1400 on the top-rated Samsung QE98Q80C on Amazon! Now just £3599, this 28% reduction is a fantastic deal for this high-quality product. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer! Amazon

Save 28%

£3599 View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

The 55-inch model has dropped to its lowest price ever for Prime Day. It supports all the main HDR formats, local dimming for improve contrast, and hands-free Alexa for those who like to have a conversation with their TVs

This Amazon Fire TV QLED is at its lowest ever price The 55-inch Fire Omni QLED has been discounted to its lowest price ever Amazon UK

Now £429.99 View Deal

