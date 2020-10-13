Prime Day 2020 has landed here and it’ll be a great chance for Prime Day subscribers to grab big savings on brand new TVs

Prime Day takes place on October 13th-14th, and prices have come down on a range of TVs big and small from brands such as LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Hisense. If you want to know which TVs are getting discounts then we’ve collated all the best Prime Day TV deals that we’ve spotted. Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with more deals as we find them.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Day 1 offers now available

TV Prime Day Deals — Best Hisense TV Deals

Hisense are no strangers to deals for Prime Day and they’ve offered up a massive saving on its U7Q 4K HDR TV. We’ve not tested the U7Q, but we have tested the U8Q, which has similar specs and gave it four-stars earlier in the year.

The U7Q boasts support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, meaning it’ll be able to decode a wide variety of HDR content. Alexa is built-in and just to add to the value of the set, it has Freeview Play with all the UK catch-up apps that come with it.

Deal: Hisense 55U7QFTUK for just £548 (original RRP £899)

TV Prime Day Deals — Best LG TV Deals

LG is offering up to 30% off on selected lines of its NanoCell TVs. The NanoCell range sits below the OLED TVs and carry over a number of features seen on the more premium TVs including Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and 120Hz support for game consoles. Check out below for some of the best deals we’ve spotted.

Deal: LG 65NANO906 for just £999 (original RRP £1,099)

Deal: LG 55NANO866 for just £679 (original RRP £899)

Related: Best Apple Prime Day deals 2020

TV Prime Day Deals — Best Panasonic TV Deals

Panasonic is also joining in on the Prime Day TV fun. We’re not seeing any deals on its higher priced OLEDs, but we have seen a number of deals on its mid-range TVs such as the HX800 series.

We’ve reviewed the TV and gave it 4.5 stars, calling the 58-inch version “a refined LED LCD with cinematic flair… fine detail performance, colour handling and accommodating HDR support make for a mid-ranger with a touch of class”.

Deal: Panasonic TX-58HX800B for just £749 (original RRP £899)

TV Prime Day Deals — Best Philips Ambilight TV Deals

Philips has done what we expected it to do and dropped the prices across its LED range of TVs. Unfortunately that means we’ve not seen any discounts on its OLEDs as yet.

So far there have been discounts on the 7000 and 6000 series of TVs with prices dropping by up to 25%. The Performance range are Philips TVs that have premium features at a more affordable price. If you’re after a TV that can play Dolby Vision content or comes compatible with plenty of smarts without busting your budget, these are the sets to look at.

Deals: Philips 50PUS6814 for just £399 (original RRP £500)

Deals: Philips 43PUS7304 for just £385 (original RRP £500)

Related: Best Prime Day PlayStation Deals

TV Prime Day Deals — Best TCL TV Deals

Another brand dropping its prices is TCL. For Prime Day 2020 the focus is on its latest QLED TVs

Though Samsung dominates the QLED area of the market, TCL’s QLEDs are cheaper than by some margin, and the C715 that’s on sale offer features such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Android TV (which includes Chromecast and Google Assistant compatibility). Prices have dropped around £100 for these sets.

Deal: TCL 50C715K for just £399 (original RRP £499)

Related: Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …