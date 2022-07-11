Prime Day television deals: The best TV deals across the event

It’s that time of the year again for Prime subscribers. Prime Day is back for 2022, a two-day shopping event with big discounts on popular products.

This page focuses on the best TV deals available across the event, with some great deals already live ahead of the big day. There’s a range of deals to choose from, whether it’s OLEDs and LCDs, there are some tasty deals to wet your appetite.

If you’re looking to grab yourself that TV you’ve been waiting to come down in price, or are in need of an upgrade on an older set, Prime Day should have what you need if you’re due a new TV. We’ve highlighted the best deals for the first day of the event, and we’ll be updating this page as new ones come to light.

LG C1 OLED

The above image is of the 65-inch C1 but the size discounted for Prime Day is the smaller 48C1 OLED that’s down to the lowest price we’ve seen it at.

And compared to its bigger siblings, the 48C1 doesn’t give up much in terms of performance. It has all the same features, smarts and connectivity; and its size makes it an excellent choice for gaming, with VRR and Dolby Vision Gaming elevating this set above other options. Add Dolby Vision IQ, excellent upscaling and a at times gorgeous picture quality, and if you’ve been waiting for the C1 to drop below £1000, you should snap this deal up tout suite.

Get the LG 48C1 OLED for £800 LG's 48-inch C1 OLED from 2021 is at a super-low price for Prime Day

Philips 58PUS8546/12

In a slightly confusing development, Philips has two versions of its ‘The One’ TV, and the Prime Day discount that this applies to is the PUS8546 version. We’d be hard pressed to tell you what the difference is aside from a black finish, so we’re going to say this effectively the same TV we gave four stars to in 2021.

It’s a capable mid-range TV, boasting Ambilight effects that bathe the area around it colour that mirrors what’s happening on screen. Picture quality is good for the price with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content, while it’s a decent-sounding TV once it’s been calibrated via the Mimi sound processing. With the Android UI it has pretty much all the apps, and while it doesn’t boast the advanced gaming features, it does have fast gaming performance and VRR support. A solid TV that’s worth a look this Prime Day.

Save 50% on this Philips Ambilight TV Philips The One Ambilight TV has come down in price by 50% for Prime Day

Panasonic JX600BZ

We’ve not tested this 2021 model but judging on its specs alone, this Panasonic 4K TV is worth keeping an eye out if you’re after an affordable 50-inch TV with plenty of smarts.

There’s support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats, and there are smarts in ‘Hey Google’ and Alexa allowing for control of the TV via a connected voice assistant-enabled device. Entertainment app options include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Twitch and Apple TV+ but last we checked it doesn’t have Disney+.

Still, the specification and low price ensures this a good option for those looking to upgrade from an older model.