Prime Day television deals: The top TV offers on Amazon

Prime Day 2022 is finally here, prompting Amazon to drop its prices on a good number of popular products. Here, you’ll find our list of some of the best TV deals live right now.

Prime Day is an yearly sale that encompasses a wide range of products on Amazon from smartphones to cameras to laptops and much more. Of course, TVs are no exception, which is why we’ve compiled this list of all the great deals on OLEDs, LCDs and more that we’ve spotted so far.

All you need to take advantage of these offers is a Prime membership. Lucky for non-members, Amazon currently offers a 30-day free trial to Prime, so you can access all of the below deals and perks like Premium delivery and Amazon Prime Video at no cost for a limited amount of time. Just make sure to delete your account once the free trial is up if you don’t want to continue as a subscriber.

Whether you have a specific TV in mind or are just interested in upgrading your current set-up, scroll down to find a range of discounts from different brands. Make sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back as well, as we plan to update the below with new deals as they’re released.

Sony Bravia KE65A8

The Sony Bravia KE65A8 is a 4K OLED TV that impressed us with its rich picture quality, minimalist design and big sound to the extent that reviewer Jon Archer gave it a perfect 5/5 score.

The TV packs the X1 Ultimate processor, Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster for vibrant colours and Acoustic Surface Audio for more immersive sound.

Right now, you can pick up the Sony TV for just £1199. That’s £500 off its usual £1699 price.

Amazon’s slashed £500 off this 5 star Sony OLED TV for Prime Day Pick up the Sony BRAVIA KE65A8 for £1199, a 29% saving on its regular £1699 price. Amazon

Save £500

£1199 View Deal

Philips 43PUS7506

The Philips 43PUS7506 is a 4K LED TV powered by the Philips P5 engine. It includes support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, along with a low latency mode for gaming. It also runs on the SAPHI operating system, which means you can download a range of popular apps, like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

You can save 31% on the Philips 43PUS7506 by picking it up for just £198.99 this Prime Day. That’s £90.01 off the usually £289 TV.

This Philips 43PUS7506 deal is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners The Philips 43PUS7506 is available for £198.99 this Prime Day, marking a £90.01 (31%) saving on its regular RRP. Amazon

Save £90.01 (31%)

£198.99 View Deal

LG C1 OLED

The above image is of the 65-inch C1 but the size discounted for Prime Day is the smaller 48C1 OLED that’s down to £769, the lowest price we’ve seen it at.

And compared to its bigger siblings, the 48C1 doesn’t give up much in terms of performance. It has all the same features, smarts and connectivity; and its size makes it an excellent choice for gaming, with VRR and Dolby Vision Gaming elevating this set above other options. Add Dolby Vision IQ, excellent upscaling and a at times gorgeous picture quality, and if you’ve been waiting for the C1 to drop below £1000, you should snap this deal up tout suite.

Get the LG 48C1 OLED for £769 LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED from 2021 is at a super-low price for Prime Day Amazon UK

£769 View Deal

Philips 58PUS8546/12

In a slightly confusing development, Philips has two versions of its ‘The One’ TV, and the Prime Day discount that this applies to is the PUS8546 version. We’d be hard pressed to tell you what the difference is aside from a black finish, so we’re going to say this effectively the same TV we gave four stars to in 2021.

It’s a capable mid-range TV, boasting Ambilight effects that bathe the area around it colour that mirrors what’s happening on screen. Picture quality is good for the price with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content, while it’s a decent-sounding TV once it’s been calibrated via the Mimi sound processing. With the Android UI it has pretty much all the apps, and while it doesn’t boast the advanced gaming features, it does have fast gaming performance and VRR support. A solid TV that’s worth a look this Prime Day at just £449.89.

Save 50% on this Philips Ambilight TV Philips The One Ambilight TV has come down in price by 50% for Prime Day Amazon UK

Save 50%

£449.89 View Deal

Panasonic JX600BZ

We’ve not tested this 2021 model but judging on its specs alone, this Panasonic 4K TV is worth keeping an eye out if you’re after an affordable 50-inch TV with plenty of smarts.

There’s support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats, and there are smarts in ‘Hey Google’ and Alexa allowing for control of the TV via a connected voice assistant-enabled device. Entertainment app options include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Twitch and Apple TV+ but last we checked it doesn’t have Disney+.

Still, the specification and low £309 price ensures this a good option for those looking to upgrade from an older model.