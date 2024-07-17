Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Amazon’s top smartwatch discounts

Prime Day 2024 is now upon and if you’re after a new smartwatch for the summer then you’re in luck as Amazon currently has tons of deals in this area.

With the better weather rearing its head (we hope), the summer is a great time to pick up a new smartwatch and it’s the best time of year to really go all in on the fitness tracking features that most smartwatches offer nowadays. It’s also an ideal time to buy because of how cheap many of the main brand devices are throughout the Prime Day 2024 sale.

We’ve been covering this year’s sale tirelessly and while there are tons of smartwatch deals currently available, there are only a handful that are truly worth snapping up, which is why we’ve brought the four very best Prime Day smartwatch deals to this page. Just remember that you’ll need to have a Prime membership, or sign-up to a 30-day free trial of Prime in order to access these offers.

If you want to see what else the sale has to offer then you can also check out our ongoing live blog covering the very best Prime Day tech deals.

Apple Watch SE 2

I may be slightly biased here as it’s the smartwatch that I currently use the most but the Apple Watch SE 2 provides iPhone users with pretty much everything they could ask for. Timers and alarms on your wrist, app access with notifications and tons of great looking watch faces. At this low price, you won’t find anything better.

Garmin Vivoactive 5

Garmin’s devices tend to look more functional than fashionable, but that’s not the case with the Vivoactive 5. Looking great whilst also offering up Garmin’s renowned fitness tracking software, this is the perfect wearable for keeping tabs on your health with a device that can also pair brilliantly with most outfits.

Pixel Watch

Even though its battery life isn’t the best out there, you definitely won’t find a more fully-featured Wear OS watch for under £150 right now than the original Google Pixel Watch. It also happens to be quite a stylish device, one that’s well suited for smaller wrists or those who don’t like to wear a bulky timepiece.

Garmin Forerunner 55

If you’re just getting into running for the first time and you need a competent yet affordable wearable to get you to your first 5K or 10K then Prime Day’s offer on the Garmin Forerunner 55 is just the ticket. Despite it now going for a bargain price, the Forerunner 55 can offer detailed workout tracking and let you know what type of workout to tackle in a day.

