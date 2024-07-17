Prime Day Laptop Deals: Hand-picked offers for Mac and Windows

If your current workstation is starting to show its age then it might be time to upgrade with one of the best computing deals currently available during Prime Day.

We may be nearing the end of Prime Day 2024 but there’s still some time left to bag a bargain. While Amazon has bestowed tons of price cuts on the likes of headphones, smartwatches and more, sometimes the most essential purchase comes down to computing. After all, we spend most of our day working away at our laptops, and nothing can wreck your productivity quite like a laptop that isn’t up to scratch.

If you’ve found yourself in that boat recently but you may have been put off upgrading due to some of the high asking prices floating around online, then you’re in luck. Whether you’re after a budget Chromebook or a fast-paced gaming machine, Amazon Prime Day has it all, and to save you even more time and money, we’ve rounded up the sale’s very best computing deals right here.

13-inch MacBook Air (M2)

MacBook Air M2

Apple’s silicon-powered MacBooks have become the talk of the town since the original M1 MacBook Air dropped in 2020. If you’ve been tempted to make the leap and see what all the fuss is about then this perfectly priced MacBook Air M2 deal is well worth buying while it’s still available.

The MacBook Air M2 has a significant Prime Day discount – now £849 As part of the Prime Day 2024 sale, Amazon is offering a 15% discount on the MacBook Air M2 – taking the £999 price down to £849. Amazon

Now £849 View Deal

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

Very few Windows based laptops can live up to the same sense of style as the MacBook Air, but this isn’t the case with the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED. Not only does it look great, but the Zenbook also boasts a vibrant OLED screen that makes it great for both productivity and streaming content after the working day is done.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Price Crash With a 2.K OLED display, a super fast Intel i9 chipset and a whopping 1TB SSD, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED has it all to be the perfect high-powered productivity laptop, and it’s now massively discounted for Prime Day. Amazon

Now £899.99 View Deal



Acer Chromebook Plus 515

If all you need is a solid workstation with a large screen to show multiple windows at once, and a great battery life to keep up with your to-do list, then look no further than the Acer Chromebook Plus 515. Already a great option at full price, this ChromeOS powered laptop is now well in the range of being a budget buy.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Prime Day Deal Need a great Chromebook with a fair price tag attached? With tons of speed and up to 10-hours of battery life, the now discounted Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is exactly that. Amazon

Now just £359.99 View Deal

Acer Nitro V16 Gaming Laptop

As any PC gamer can attest, finding a rig with the latest graphics card, tons of storage and a high-refresh rate screen to boot can be a costly affair. The folks at Amazon seem to be aware of the issue as the incredibly powerful Acer Nitro V16 is now massively discounted from its original price point.

This high-end Acer gaming laptop has a 25% Prime Day discount Featuring some quality components and a stylish shell, this is an excellent pickup at this discounted price. Amazon

Now £899.99 View Deal

