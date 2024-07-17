Prime Day just made the Galaxy A55 a bargain phone upgrade

Amazon might have just issued the bargain smartphone upgrade of the summer with this Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Prime Day deal.

It gets you Samsung’s latest mid-range phone for £384.74, which is a 21% discount on the £489 RRP.

This is for the higher-grade model with 256GB of internal storage. Also noteworthy is that you’re getting a three-year manufacturer’s extended warranty.

Save 21% on the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G this Prime Day The 256GB Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is available at a steep discount this Prime Day, with 21% knocked off the price. Amazon

Save 21%

Now £384.74 View Deal

Note that this particularly deal is for the Navy model. All of the other colours are available at a slightly lesser 20% discount, so you have some options if you’re willing to pay a couple of pounds more.

We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G a couple of months ago, and awarded it 4 out of 5. The most noteworthy thing about the Galaxy A55 compared to other phones at this price is that it’s “A mid-range smartphone that doesn’t really look or feel like a mid-ranger”.

This comes down to its classy metal-and-glass design, which doesn’t look or feel all that different to the Samsung Galaxy S24 – Samsung’s flagship phone that sells for about double the money.

That beauty isn’t just skin deep either, with unusually strong IP67 certification providing an excellent degree of water resistance, as well as top quality Gorilla Glass Victus+ covering the display.

Camera quality is decent, performance is good enough for everyday tasks, and battery life is nice and solid. It’s a phone that’s tricky to find fault with, especially at this lower asking price.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US: