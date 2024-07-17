Prime Day Headphones Deals: Last chance AirPods and Sony earbuds price cuts

As we continue to find the best Prime Day 2024 deals, there are a handful of headphones offers that have really stood out to the team.

We’re now into the second and final day of this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale and while some deals have come and gone, there are still plenty of great offers available and in certain cases, Amazon has actually brought the price down even further.

To save you from having to dive into Amazon’s wares to figure out which of its ongoing headphone and earbud offers are actually good, we’ve gone ahead and done the work for you, bringing our top picks to this very page.

We’ve made sure to include a good amount of variety here to suit different budgets but regardless of which one you go for, you know that you’ll be getting a terrific product that has performed well under our testing.

AirPods Pro 2

If you’ve got an iPhone or an iPad then the AirPods Pro 2 make for the perfect pairing. Designed to seamlessly integrate with Apple’s products, you can be watching a video on your iPad but if a call comes in on your phone then the AirPods will immediately swap over so you can pick up. Plus, to make things ever better, they’re now at their lowest price yet.

Save £50 on the AirPods Pro 2 this Prime Day You can save £50 or 22% on the AirPods Pro 2 this Amazon Prime Day. Amazon

Save 22%

Now £179 View Deal

Bose QuietComfort II

Even though Sony earbuds are a better bet when it comes to sound quality, nothing comes close to offering the level of noise cancelling that Bose can. With that in mind, if you’re a frequent traveller who likes to tune out the world then the Bose QuietComfort II are a great buy, now made even better thanks to this Prime Day discount.

Bose’s 5-star ANC earbuds are now a bargain for long flights These are the best noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve tested, and they’re well worth a purchase for Prime Day Amazon UK

Now £179.95 View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4

You might be scratching your head with this entry, particularly given that the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 are also on offer, but there are three reasons why you should pick up a pair of the XM4. One, they still sound fantastic. Two, they can fold up for added portability (the XM5 can’t). Three, they now massively undercut their successor on price, making them a budget bargain.

Sony’s 5-star headphones are now a true Prime Day bargain This Prime Day deal brings the five-start Sony WH-1000XM4 to £189 Amazon UK

Now £189 View Deal

AirPods Max

While the AirPods Pro 2 are still a great shout, the AirPods Max are still the best option for anyone who wants top-tier audio fidelity. In spite of their high price point, the AirPods Max rarely get discounted which is why it’s surprising to see Amazon bestow the headphones with such a major reduction for Prime Day.

AirPods Max Prime Day Deal The AirPods Max rarely see a notable price cut, which is why if you’re an iPhone user who prioritises audio fidelity, this deal is well worth jumping on. Amazon

Was £499

Now £426.55 View Deal

Jabra Elite 5

For any runners out there, you already have to spend enough money on a decent pair of shoes, not to mention a long-lasting fitness tracker, so pricey earbuds are simply out of the question. Luckily, Jabra’s been making cost effective earbuds for years and the Jabra Elite 8 Active are now going super cheap in the Prime Day sale.

Amazon has a must-buy earbuds deal for runners If you’re a keen runner, the 4.5 star Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds have dropped in price, and they’re some of the most durable earbuds on the market Amazon UK

Now £123.49 View Deal

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US: