Prime Day headphone deals: All the best headphones deals

Prime Day is here and if you’re an Amazon Prime customer, this might actually be the best time of the year (yes, better than Christmas), as for two days you’ll be privy to a feast of deals that are only available on Amazon.

We’ll be focusing on the best headphone deals available across the two-day event, with a range of brands getting stuck in with offers to entice anyone looking to upgrade their existing headphones. Big names such as Bose, Sony and Philips will be flinging their wares while more affordable brands such as Earfun and SoundMagic will feature with deals on their already inexpensive pair of headphones.

So if you’re looking to get that premium headphone you’ve wanted for less, or save as much as can by gobbling up a tidy discount, we’ve searched for the best deals available over the course the two-day Prime Day event.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Until recently the WH-1000XM4 were our favourite noise cancelling wireless headphones, but they’ve been dethroned by Sony’s very own WH-1000XM5. They remain a fantastic option for any music lover with the excellent rich audio that works across a range of music genres. More than that, they’re one of the best noise cancellers available, reducing plenty of noise so your music sessions aren’t distracted and they boast plenty of smarts, too.

They fit the bill in a number of ways and you can save 40% on these headphones, bringing them down close to the magic mark of £200. An offer not to be refused.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones just saw a massive price drop The five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have just seen an incredible price drop in honour of Amazon Prime Day. Amazon

Save £141 with this deal

Now just £209 View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

The WH-1000XM4 aren’t the only premium pair of wireless ANC cans available in the Prime Day sale. Bose’s stylish Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are also part of the two-day event, and if you like your headphones comfortable to wear and stylish in looks, then have a look at Bose’s headphones.

If you like your music neutral and uncoloured, then the NCH 700 are a solid bet. They’re one of the lightest ANC models in the market in terms of weight and super-comfortable to wear, their noise cancelling is very effective and they boast more smarts (such as voice assistant integration) than the newer QuietComfort 45 pair. We liked these very much when they first came out, and at 50% off, this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 retail for.

Save 50% on the Bose NCH 700 Bose’s sleek and slick ANC headphones have had a 50% discount for Prime Day Amazon UK

Save 50%

£174.99 View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7

The Pi7 were Bowers & Wilkins first entrant into the true wireless market and though they’ve been bettered by the likes of the WF-1000XM4, these wireless earphones produce a smooth, refined and detailed sound that’s up there with the best. They boast high quality specs, so Tidal and Qobuz subscribers are the main audience for these earphones.

Their noise cancelling is good and they look gorgeous, and while they have some issues (such as comfort and low battery life) they’re worth a look this Prime Day for their inventive charging case. It doubles up as an audio receiver, taking in audio from a wired source and retransmitting it to the earphones, great for use on airplanes.

Bowers and Wilkins Pi7 drop in price for Prime Day It’s not often B&W products get a price cut, and this the cheapest they’ve been on Amazon Amazon UK

Save £120.99

£229 View Deal

Earfun Free Pro

Of course, not everyone can afford the headphones above even at their discounted prices. Earfun have specialised in offering cheaper true wireless headphones and the Free Pro boast noise cancellation and long battery life.

They strike a good tonal balance, with a distinct stereo image and good amounts of dynamism to make music an exciting listen. For the price, the noise cancellation is better than expected but the ambient mode is a weak point. For gamers there’s a low latency mode and their IPX5 waterproofing makes them a solid option for gym use. A good all-rounder at an even more affordable price.

Get Earfun’s ANC true wireless for even less this Prime Day A solid saving on already cheap ANC earphones from Earfun Amazon UK

Save £31.99

£37.99 View Deal

SoundMagic E11C

A golden oldie as it were, the E11C have been around for years and there’s a reason why they’ve lasted so long: they’re very, very good.

Unlike the other options on this list, they’re a wired pair but with the increase in WFH use and people needing a stable connection to conduct their meetings, you’ll get a none more stable connection than a wired headphone. Their sound quality is improved over the previous model, with an easy-going sound and impactful bass, plenty of dynamism coupled with a pleasant and detailed sounding midrange performance. A brilliant pair of budget earphones.