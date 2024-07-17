Amazon’s Prime Day has the perfect Garmin deal for runners

Anyone runners looking for a Garmin bargain this Amazon Prime Day should step, or rather jog, this way.

As part of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is selling the Garmin Forerunner 55 for £109 if you’re a Prime subscriber. That’s a 31% discount on the £159.99 RRP.

You can specify one of three colours as part of this deal, whether that’s Black, Whitestone, or Aqua.

Whichever colour you opt for, you’re getting a smart, rugged sportswatch with excellent GPS capabilities (it comes with the Garmin name), top notch heart rate monitoring, and expert training guidance.

It’s extremely intuitive too. You can simply press that chunky button and start your run or walk, and the Garmin Forerunner 55 will instantly start tracking your time, distance, speed and more.

Even without hitting that button, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is constantly counting steps, calories, sleep and more in the background.

You don’t need to be at a loss over which fitness programme to follow either. The Garmin Forerunner 55 will suggest workouts based on your training history, fitness level and recovery time. It can also offer on-screen guidance from expert coaches, and provides free 5K, 10K and half-marathon training plans.

Built-in activity profiles include track or virtual running, pool swimming, Pilates and HIIT.

It’s all managed from your smartphone through the free Garmin Connect app, while the Connect IQ Store lets you download custom watch faces, data fields and apps.

The watch will last ages too, with 20 hours of battery life with GPS mode enabled or two weeks in smartwatch mode.

All in all this is a simple yet reliable smartwatch that’s perfect for those who don’t want to fiddle with multiple settings or distractions. And at this Prime Day price, this Garmin wearable is also a total bargain.

